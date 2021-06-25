Wythe supervisors approve budget

The Wythe County Board of Supervisors passed an $85.6 million budget June 8, which included $208,000 for the Apex Center.
Before the vote, the topic of the center came up when Supervisor Ryan Lawson asked that the board vote on Apex funding separately from the overall budget. She made a motion to that effect, saying she could not vote on the full budget since it included money for the Apex Center.
She apologized to the Apex Authority members who have worked hard on the center.
“But, unfortunately, at the end of the day, I am the voice for my area, and I have to vote to represent my area and the majority of my area does not want me to do this. It’s tough, but I feel like it is the right thing to do.”
Supervisor Coy McRoberts said he thought the issue of Apex funding had been resolved during a budget work session June 2 when the consensus of the board was to fund the center, but re-evaluate the situation in January.
Supervisor Jamie Smith said that based on conversations with his constituents, he could not support Lawson’s motion either.
In the end, her motion failed by a 4-3 vote. Voting to include Apex funds in the budget as presented were McRoberts, Smith and supervisors Gene Horney Rolland Cook. Those voting to consider Apex funding separately were Lawson, Supervisor Stacy Terry and Board Chairman Brian Vaught.
Regarding the motion to adopt the budget for fiscal year 2022, which runs from July 1 through June 2022, the vote was unanimous. Lawson voted to adopt the budget, saying if the majority of the board wants to keep Apex funding in the budget, she would support it because she doesn’t want to vote against the entire budget.
Vaught echoed Lawson’s statement, saying the budget runs the school system and other needed services.
Smith said he would vote to approve the budget, but wished the board had been able to fully fund the school system. The school board appropriation is $13.5 million local funding; the school board had requested $13.6 million. The overall school budget, including local, state and federal funding is approximately $50 million.
Regarding the county’s $85,576,332 budget, Vaught said he is proud that the county has come out of the Covid pandemic without raising taxes. He commended County Administrator Stephen Bear and the county staff for their work putting the budget together.
Bear said it’s all about balance, adding that supervisors adopted the budget without raising, real estate, personal property tax and machine/tools tax.
“It’s a challenge to do that,” he said, “It’s a balancing act. While we are having to pull (money) from surplus, it’s a very manageable amount.”
The board anticipates pulling $1,390,444 from county reserve funds for fiscal year 2022.
