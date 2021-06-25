Wythe supervisors approve budget

The Wythe County Board of Supervisors passed an $85.6 million budget June 8, which included $208,000 for the Apex Center.

Before the vote, the topic of the center came up when Supervisor Ryan Lawson asked that the board vote on Apex funding separately from the overall budget. She made a motion to that effect, saying she could not vote on the full budget since it included money for the Apex Center.

She apologized to the Apex Authority members who have worked hard on the center.

“But, unfortunately, at the end of the day, I am the voice for my area, and I have to vote to represent my area and the majority of my area does not want me to do this. It’s tough, but I feel like it is the right thing to do.”

Supervisor Coy McRoberts said he thought the issue of Apex funding had been resolved during a budget work session June 2 when the consensus of the board was to fund the center, but re-evaluate the situation in January.

Supervisor Jamie Smith said that based on conversations with his constituents, he could not support Lawson’s motion either.