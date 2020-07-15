An estimated 1.1 million international students chose to attend American colleges and universities during the 2019-20 school year. Some chose schools in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.
That is a good thing, according to Kathy Still, director of communications at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, which had eight international students from seven countries in the spring term that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They add so much to the cultural mix at UVa-Wise,” Still said. “They learn a lot about our region and about our country, and we learn just as much from them. They are really a vital part of our campus life.”
Concern for international students heightened last week when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a directive that international students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools operate entirely online in the fall.
Officials at all four local four-year colleges say their international students will not be affected since all plan to have mostly in-class instruction. That includes East Tennessee State University, which is currently putting together a list of which courses will be fully online, in classrooms or a hybrid mix, which is a little of both.
“We are going to do [classes] in person, and it is going to be kind of a hybrid semester,” said Dr. Chris Keller, dean of the Honors College at ETSU, which had just under 400 international students from 45 countries during the 2019-20 school year. “We are looking at probably 80% of our classes [being] in person, and there may be 20% that will be online.”
According to Brent Davison, vice president for advancement at King University in Bristol, the bigger issues for some international students could be getting back into America from their home countries.
“We were notified this week of changes in temporary exemptions for nonimmigrant students taking online classes,” said Davison, in a statement. “King University international students should not be affected, as we plan to resume in-person classes in August.
“We are expecting around 30-35 international students this fall. A bigger impediment for our international students [is] the various travel restrictions in place because of the pandemic.”
As long as schools remain in session during the semester in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, area international students should have no worries. If schools across the country begin to close like they did in March, there could be some issues.
“It doesn’t affect them right now because we are offering classes on [the] ground, hybrid and online. As long as the student is taking some mixture of those, it wouldn’t affect them,” said Keller, who said ETSU has around 200 international students enrolled for the fall, with more still working on getting visas from U.S. consulates in their countries.
“If we had to pivot and remove everything to online like we did back in March, that is where the challenge comes in,” he said.
Emory & Henry, which opens the fall semester Aug. 17, has just one international student from Ghana, along with six exchange students from the United Kingdom.
“Emory & Henry supports the learning experience of all students during this time with synchronous seated and remote delivery in a hybrid format,” said E&H Provost Mike Puglisi, in a statement. “The vast majority of our teaching in the fall semester will be face-to-face and interactive, even if facilitated electronically. International students will benefit from this engaged teaching model, as will our domestic students.”
While King and ETSU will begin classes Aug. 24, UVa-Wise has pushed its start date up to Aug. 12, with plans to end the semester before Thanksgiving to allow all students to return home prior to the holidays.
Some health officials have warned of a possible second wave of the virus in late fall and winter.
Hopes are that the fall semester will go on normally, without closing like they did in the spring. If that occurs, international students could face hardships, such as a handful of UVa-Wise international students who were unable to return home in the spring due to the pandemic.
“It appears with this [hybrid] mix we are doing, it won’t affect our students at all,” said Still, who said international students coming from other countries will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. “If the pandemic forces us and other colleges in the nation to move all online, there could be a threat to those students, and they may have to return to home.”
With the largest international contingent among the local four-year college and universities, Keller said ETSU has two counselors who are in constant communication with those students.
“Nobody wants their college career disrupted, whether they are an international student or a domestic student, but for international students, it is certainly a bigger concern considering how far away they are from home,” Keller said. “We are definitely in constant communication with them about the federal guidelines and making sure we are dotting all our i’s and crossing all of our t’s to make sure they are in compliance with those ICE guidelines that were just released.”
Much of what lies ahead depends on the “if” factor, according to Keller. While issues could arise in the fall, Keller said it’s best to be prepared for whatever might occur.
“It certainly could, but let’s hope not,” Keller said. “That is where we are trying to make contingency plans if that happens again so everybody is prepared to move online if needed.”
“We just hope everything works out well,” added Still.
