Keeping The Tavern a well-oiled machine

ABINGDON, Va. — Josh Fuller has now wrapped up more than a year at the helm of The Tavern.

Fuller bought the business last year.

“An ownership transition is a really tough thing to do,” Fuller said.

Fortunately, Fuller had a lead-in to the business, having worked here for more than half a decade in management before opting to purchase the venture from Max Hermann.

“Max had a well-oiled machine with how this business was and how everything was done,” Fuller said.

And now?

“It’s a joy to my ears to hear people say, ‘It’s just as great as always,’” Fuller said. “That’s like we’re doing it right.”

The Tavern is housed inside a 1779 building that lays claim to being the oldest building in Abingdon that is still standing on its original site.

“We’re always going to do some of the things with the aesthetics to move forward,” Fuller said.

“But hearing the customers are happy, that’s the most important thing to me. And it always has been. For Max, it was the same way. And, for me, it’s the same way. That’s the part that makes you smile and makes you realize you’re doing things the way you should be doing things.”

And, really, that’s vitally important, Fuller added.

“Without having that repeat business and those customers come back, then you’re not going to be in business very long — if you don’t have that as your priority.”

Business has now been going so well, according to Fuller, that he has hired back all of the staff — 22 employees — that had to be laid off due to coronavirus concerns.