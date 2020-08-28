Addiction treatment clinic wants to open in Marion

A faith-based substance abuse clinic wants to expand and open a clinic in Marion.
Emmaus Medical and Counseling has expressed its interest to town officials. Monday evening, the Marion Town Council referred the matter to its planning commission for review. Town Manager Bill Rush explained that the planners could put conditions on the necessary special use permit. Rush has recommended that they consider stipulating that the doctor working at the clinic be credentialed by Ballad Health and that the clinic accept no out-of-state clients.
Before a special use permit can be issued, the planners and the town council would have to hold a public hearing.
If the permit is OK’d, Emmaus Medical and Counseling plans to locate in a nearly 3,000-square-foot section of the Smyth Plaza shopping center on North Main Street, which also houses Tractor Supply and Ollie’s among other businesses. The space was previously home to a physician’s practice.
Emmaus Medical and Counseling currently operates a clinic in Bulls Gap, Tenn. Dr. Charles Backus owns and operates the clinic.
Backus, who is board certified in emergency medicine and addiction medicine, works for Ballad Health as an emergency medicine provider. According to Ballad Health’s website, he earned his medical degree from Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He interned at Carolinas Medical Center and carried out his residency at the University Medical Center – Jackson, Miss., the University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Medicine.
On Thursday, Judy Henegar, the facility manager at the Bulls Gap clinic, said, each patient must follow a specific treatment plan, including seeing a doctor and a counselor at every visit and undergo regular drug screenings tests. Visits, she said, occur weekly while the patient works through the situation.
While Emmaus Medical and Counseling does employ medically assisted treatment, or MAT, when appropriate, Henegar said no drugs are kept in the clinic and prescriptions are transmitted electronically to the patient’s pharmacy so that no alterations can be made.
If any questions come up about possible diversion, Henegar said, they will be addressed.
She also emphasized that the parking lot would be monitored for unusual or inappropriate behavior. “We don’t allow abuse,” she said, of staff, other patients or citizens. “We’ll be a friend in the community,” Henegar said.
The manager also said that the clinic tailors its treatment to the addiction each patient faces. “We want to help those who want help getting off the hamster wheel,” she said.
In a letter to Marion officials, Henegar wrote, in addition to MAT, the clinic also provides “counseling to teach the skills/tools to conquer or control their addiction urges. This works for many addictions and is a safe and data proven process, proving effectively to help keep people struggling… safe from an overdose or dying, free from criminal activity, taking care of their families and contributing positively to the community.”
Additionally, Henegar said Thursday, “We truly believe in God and the power of prayer.” She said that the clinic strives to offer its clients encouragement and doesn’t judge them. Addicts, she said, are all human beings who deserve help.
“We are real people and we help real people,” she said.
When establishing the Bulls Gap clinic, Henegar said, Backus chose the name Emmaus based on the biblical account of the risen Jesus walking on the road to Emmaus with two confused and despairing disciples. “The road to recovery starts here,” said Henegar, who said she came out of retirement to work with Backus. The Bulls Gap clinic opened in 2014.
News reports note that Backus also tried to operate a clinic in Baileyton, Tenn., in 2014, but, after citizens spoke out against it, municipal officials ordered it closed, citing a zoning conflict.
According to the Greeneville Sun, later that year, Baileyton’s insurance carrier settled a claim with Emmaus Medical and Counseling to avoid a lawsuit. The clinic was seeking reimbursements after being forced to close.
In Marion, Rush said, zoning at the North Main Street site is appropriate and the clinic would be located in a commercial zone.
He noted that a pain treatment center, the subject of controversy in 2018, was trying to locate in a more residential area.
Southwest Virginia Community Health System’s New Day Recovery program in Saltville offers MAT to patients.
In 2018, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 9.7 percent of Smyth County’s residents over 12 years old was currently using an illicit drug. As a result of widespread drug use, the county was experiencing an increase in the number of HIV and hepatitis C cases. Due to its widespread substance abuse problem, Smyth County was one of the first three localities in Virginia to launch a comprehensive harm reduction program that includes a needle exchange.
