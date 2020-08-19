Abingdon eye doctor retires after almost 50 years in local practice

ABINGDON, Va. — Dr. Frederick Ellison Conrad leaned back in his living room chair and humorously announced, “God never gets in my way, but I sure get in His way a whole lot.”
His genuine disposition — sometimes he’s a little bull-headed, he said — is probably what has made him one of the most loved and respected doctors in town.
In July, Conrad closed the door on his Main Street practice, Abingdon Eye Associates, and retired after serving the community as an ophthalmologist for nearly 50 years.
In fact, Conrad is the longest-tenured member of Johnston Memorial Hospital’s medical staff.
Quite an accomplishment for the Tallahassee, Florida, native, who was solo-flying a plane at age 14 and already developing a keen work ethic from his oral surgeon father.
At 84, the retired doctor won’t have any trouble keeping busy. He’s already working on several community service projects.
“I can’t sit and do nothing,” he said with a warm smile.
Conrad is embarking on the golden years with memories that will last a life time.
“I miss the office, the intellectual challenge and even the physical challenges of work. I got to the office at 6 or 6:30 every morning and didn’t leave until 6 in the evening. It was my job, and I loved it,” he insisted.
During his time at Johnston Memorial, Conrad held many leadership positions, including his service as a member of the hospital’s board of trustees. In addition, he also served as chief of the medical staff, chairman of the surgery department and chairman of the Biomedical Ethics Committee.
“But, put all that aside, the thing I miss the most is my relationships to the patients. That’s what it’s all about,” he said. “You can’t buy that. You can’t manufacture that. You have to experience what that means, and sometimes you have to take your patient by the hand and follow them, and sometimes they have to follow you. It has to be a joint venture between the patient and the caregiver.”
His motto as a doctor was “open the door, and whoever walks in, take care of them.”
“If they didn’t have a dime to their name, you still took care of them. It made no difference if they were white, black, short or tall. If that patient needed help, you took care of them.
“Until July 8, 2020, that was the motto for my office. We took care of people first.
“Hands don’t make a good doctor,” Conrad said. “It’s your heart and your brain. Those are the two key items.”
Conrad has lived a life of adventures that most of us will only dream about doing.
He flew his own plane for years, enjoying the countryside of Southwest Virginia and beyond. Learning to ride a horse as a small child, Conrad began the sport of fox hunting in his 20s. His red hunting coat (the color is “pinque” and pronounced as “pink”), helmet and fox hunting horn hang by his mantel as keepsakes.
Conrad graduated from Leon County High School in 1954 before earning a bachelor’s degree at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee. His teachers convinced the freshman student to major in English.
“Looking back now, that was one of the best things that happened to me. I read all the time now.”
After graduating from the University of Florida’s College of Medicine in 1963, Conrad participated in a medical surgery internship at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville.
The possibilities in medicine were endless for the medical student. He compared the opportunities in the medical world as “a smorgasbord of medicine with a gorgeous table of luscious dishes.”
Just as he was about to finish his internship, the military began ramping up the draft for the Vietnam War. Instead of waiting to be drafted, Conrad instead drove to Richmond and joined the U.S. Navy as a flight surgeon.
As a flight surgeon, he helped the Navy make critical decisions on the capabilities of naval officers chosen to fly at high speeds with high acceleration forces.
“I got to see most of the world as a naval officer — places like New Zealand, Europe, India, Scandinavia and Antarctica. I visited an infectious disease ward in India and witnessed active smallpox, cholera and diphtheria cases — until then, things I had only read about.”
In order to qualify as a flight surgeon, Conrad had to make sure the naval aviators had good eyesight. “I studied a lot of ophthalmology,” said Conrad. Whether he knew it or not, his medical path was leading him to a longtime career as an eye doctor.
By the time he left the U.S. Navy, Conrad had earned the rank of lieutenant in the U.S. Navy.
Once his military career concluded, Conrad continued his education by participating in the University of Virginia’s fellowship in pathology. By 1968, he was an assistant resident in ophthalmology at the University of Virginia Hospital and eventually became chief resident.
Conrad credits his longtime friend, Dr. Tom Hulvey, for one day inviting him to Abingdon, a town he had never heard of but eventually fell in love with.
During his visit, Conrad was recruited to join the medical staff at Johnston Memorial, where another one of his longtime friends, Dr. Roger Glover, also worked.
Conrad moved to Abingdon in 1971. He fondly remembered Julian Brown, president of the former Washington County National Bank, for helping him to settle in town and for giving him some of the best advice he’s ever received: “If you look out for this community, the community will look out for you.”
And that’s exactly when happened, he said.
Throughout his career, he earned dozens of awards and achievements, including the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Outstanding Teacher Award and the Ballad Health Servant’s Heart Award.
“The truth of the matter is I’ve had an exciting career,” said Conrad.
“I’ve had the opportunity to do all kinds of things, and the hand of the good Lord has guided me through it all.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!