Floyd’s Hazy Mountain Stringband takes the stage with Marty Stuart

Three Handmade Music School students and siblings recently returned from Jackson, Miss., where they were invited to perform by five-time Grammy Award winner and Grand Ole Opry star Marty Stuart.

The Hazy Mountain Stringband consists of siblings Cheyenne on fiddle, Wyatt on clawhammer banjo and Gatlynn Grantham on bass.

Stuart invited the trio to the March 21 fundraiser in Mississippi to benefit his Congress of Country Music museum, which is slated to open later this year to house the largest collection of country music artifacts in the world, including Stuart's first guitar, Patsy Cline's boots, Johnny Cash's first black performance suit and handwritten manuscripts by Hank Williams in his hometown of Philidelphia, Miss.

The Grantham siblings took the stage with Stuart on mandolin during the benefit to play Lonesome Road Blues.

Currently 12 years old, Cheyenne has played fiddle for eight years, and 11-year-old Wyatt has played clawhammer banjo for two years. Gatlynn, who’s six, started playing bass in 2021. The three are the children of Kady and Justin Grantham.

“The Handmade Music School has had a huge impact on their music, and the support from the Floyd Country Store has been amazing,” Kady explained, noting the siblings also participate in Floyd County Junior Appalachian Musicians. She said their teachers include Ashlee Watkins, Andrew Small, Mac Traynham and Andy Buckman.

Handmade Music School founder Dylan Locke, who also owns The Floyd Country Store, called the Grantham’s “excellent” and “phenomenal,” emphasizing they’re not only playing instruments well at a young age, but also “they’re mastering extremely complicated techniques”

“It’s not just the lessons — it’s a lifestyle and community built on traditional music,” Locke said. “That community nurtures real connections young people have to music and makes it as immersive as possible.”

He noted the range of artists who take music school students under their wings, from local artists like Mac Traynham, who meets students on the street to play and takes them to every gig of his, to the legend Stuart, who invited them to the March benefit.

Ashlee Watkins and Andrew Small, a musically inclined power couple that also hosts the Floyd Radio Show once a month, have worked with the Granthams for a number of years.

They say the trio “exhibits a rare level of dedication among children their age, which makes them excellent representatives of our Southwest Virginia music traditions.”

Andrew added, “Ashlee and I are proud of their accomplishments and excited for what the future holds for these talented and hard-working kids.”

Keep up with The Hazy Mountain Stringband and the Granthams’ music on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hazymountainstringband.