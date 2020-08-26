Yard sale permits now free in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. — Put your three bucks back in your fanny pack.
And get your yard sale permit for free — from now on — in Abingdon.
By order of the Abingdon Town Council, the $3 yard sale permit fee has been eliminated in Washington County’s courthouse town.
“Why do we do yard sale permits?” Town Manager Jimmy Morani asked the Abingdon Town Council at the council’s Aug. 19 meeting.
Well, otherwise, Morani hinted, some folks may just turn their yard into a sale — on and on and on.
“You have perpetual yard sales,” Morani said. “They decide to have a sale every weekend and become a nuisance. And neighboring property owners don’t like it.”
Also, Morani said, there are actually some IRS regulations that become involved with ongoing yard sales.
“But we don’t get involved with that,” Morani said with a chuckle, “because we’re not the IRS.”
Ultimately, Morani wants “full compliance” on people having yard sales so that all get permits.
“It’s just a way to control the amount of yard sales that occur every year,” Morani said. “And I’ve always found that if you have a fee attached to this permit, you get less compliance.”
Will everyone now get a permit?
“We’re not going to get full compliance anyway,” Morani conceded. “Let’s face it. I mean, we’re not going to send court enforcement out and start asking every yard sale to get a permit. But we do encourage people to get the permit.”
The $3 fee was apparently a hindrance on both ends.
“The amount of money that we collect, it probably costs us that much money just to actually process the $3 charge,” Morani said.
A lot of people do want to follow the rules, and they can fill out the permit online, Morani said.
On a motion by council member Amanda Pillion, the Town Council passed the new rule unanimously, establishing the yard sale fee at zero dollars.
“Anything I can do to help the yard sale residents of this community,” Morani said with a lighthearted tone. “Now, the prices will correspondingly decrease at yard sales because we’ve removed this burden from them.”
