Region's COVID numbers improving slightly

While area cases continue to diminish, COVID-19 remains in this region, with 73 deaths and more than 700 new cases reported in the past week.

Ballad Health was treating 70 COVID-positive inpatients at its hospitals Friday, including 15 in intensive care units and eight on ventilators. The total number of patients is down slightly compared to previous days, but Ballad has treated an average of 75 patients per day during the past week — slightly less than the 79-patient average reported last Friday.

Prior to Friday, new COVID admissions were running at twice the rate of discharges during the past week. On Friday, there were 11 discharges and six admissions.

Additionally, after a week where the region’s seven-day testing positivity rate was around 9%, it climbed back to 10.5% Friday. Tennessee’s average was 5.2%, according to the state board of health, while Virginia’s is 6.3%. The goal is less than 5% to limit community spread.

Much of the volume is occurring in Sullivan County, which reported an 11.8% positivity average and added an average of 32 new cases per day over the past 14 days — by far the most in the region. Sullivan reported 171 new cases during the past seven days, an average of 24.4 cases per day, with over 300 active cases.