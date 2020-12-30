Ballad Health treating some COVID patients at home

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ballad Health was treating about 500 COVID-19 patients last week, but about 40% are at home through a new program for those with less severe symptoms.
Ballad reported 305 inpatients at its hospitals last Wednesday, including 59 in intensive care units. More than 200 more were being monitored through a new Safe at Home program, officials said during their weekly press briefing. Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said they have been working to try to preserve hospital capacity, which has been strained for months.
“There are about 250 people in that program today — 50 of those patients have been discharged out. You could easily say at least half, if not more, of those patients would have been admitted — at least for observation —and taken up internal resources.”
Earlier this month, Ballad's modeling forecast between 500 and 550 COVID patients by the end of December.
“Patients come into our emergency departments, are feeling ill and [are] afraid they have COVID,” said Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad’s chief physician executive.
“After diagnosis, there are certain criteria a physician looks at to make sure they’re safe to be monitored at home. If the patient meets those criteria, they are discharged home, and the order includes an oxygen concentrator and the pulse-oximeters so they can monitor their oxygenation at home. They’re automatically scheduled with a telehealth visit within 24 hours to follow up. Then it’s on a per-case basis if a patient needs a visit once a day, twice a day, but that’s the entry point. Every case is a little bit different depending on what resources they may need.”
If their condition worsens, they are admitted to the hospital, Runnels said.
Ballad also announced the current deferral of elective and non-emergency procedures and surgeries will continue until at least Jan. 5.
Runnels said they are attempting to conserve hospital capacity.
“One of the key things we want to do is try to be as efficient in keeping patients healthy, out of the hospital, and getting patients home as soon as they start to recover. We’ve continued throughout this process to try and refine our process for discharging patients in a safe manner and make sure we can get patients out and make beds available,” Runnels said.
Deaton said they expect another surge of cases if there are lots of gatherings for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
“If it’s someone outside your immediate household, I would be concerned about getting together for a holiday because you don’t know where they have been and their exposure to COVID,” Deaton said. “With people in your household, you typically know what’s going on there. We encourage people to stay within their own households and not have gatherings outside of that.”
In other matters, Ballad had completed vaccinating about 6,200 staff members. So far about 50% of employees are taking the vaccine, according to Nikki Vanburen, Ballad’s chief nursing officer at Franklin Woods Hospital. She said some employees have had some reactions to the vaccine.
“We’ve not had any severe reactions,” Vanburen said. “The normal reactions have been anxiety, like if you’re taking a flu shot and you don’t like needles. We’ve had arm soreness, some itchiness, no rashes, some very minor [things] — where, over 15 minutes, someone got a little short of breath, and we checked her out in the ER. Different minor things like that but no severe reactions.”
Ballad is not mandating employees take the vaccine, and Deaton responded to questions about the initial response.
“I wish it was higher; I wish it was 100% because we believe this will curb the spread of the virus,” Deaton said, adding he understands some are unsure about the vaccine.
“I think it will take time for some people, and it’s an individual decision. … Our physicians and other providers, a higher percentage of those are taking it. I think maybe they have done more research, in some cases, and feel comfortable the vaccine is safe to take.”
Deaton called the vaccine a “ray of hope” for beleaguered health care workers.