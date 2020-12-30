Ballad Health treating some COVID patients at home

If their condition worsens, they are admitted to the hospital, Runnels said.

Ballad also announced the current deferral of elective and non-emergency procedures and surgeries will continue until at least Jan. 5.

Runnels said they are attempting to conserve hospital capacity.

“One of the key things we want to do is try to be as efficient in keeping patients healthy, out of the hospital, and getting patients home as soon as they start to recover. We’ve continued throughout this process to try and refine our process for discharging patients in a safe manner and make sure we can get patients out and make beds available,” Runnels said.

Deaton said they expect another surge of cases if there are lots of gatherings for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

“If it’s someone outside your immediate household, I would be concerned about getting together for a holiday because you don’t know where they have been and their exposure to COVID,” Deaton said. “With people in your household, you typically know what’s going on there. We encourage people to stay within their own households and not have gatherings outside of that.”