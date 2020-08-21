Relay for Life planned for Tazewell County

Richlands, Va. – Laps will be driven not walked but this year’s Relay for Life will be held.
Amber Johnson, a member of the planning group said the event to raise funds to aid the American Cancer Society will take on a different form due to the Covid-19 restrictions. There will be no teams or walking.
The parade will be in cars and will start at RHS at two pm Sept. 26th and go to Huddle House and back to the Richlands Police Department. Participants are asked to decorate their cars for the parade.
Prior to the parade there will be two events to raise money for the cause of fighting cancer. A national luminaria night, called Light the Fight will be held Sept. 20 at 7:30 pm.
Participants may buy luminaries for $10 each and light them in memory of loved ones. Paint the Clinch River Valley Purple will be observed the week of Sept. 18-26. Citizens, businesses and churches are asked to buy purple ribbons for $15 each and display them on their doors.
For more information call 540-315-7430 or email ERIKA.NEWBERRY@cancer.org or Amber.Johnson@FirstSentinelBank.com
