County to look at Apex lease

The Wythe County Board of Supervisors will meet Wednesday evening to discuss whether to renegotiate the lease agreement for the Appalachian Regional Exposition Center, which says it cannot make rent payments expected to begin next year.
Under the terms of the lease between the county and the Apex Authority, which oversees the facility, the Authority did not have to pay rent for the first two years of operation, from 2019 through 2020. Starting in January 2021, the annual rent is $165,000 payable in quarterly installments of $41,250.
The lease was signed Oct. 11, 2018.
In a letter to the board, Apex General Manager Tom Hager requested a meeting to renegotiate the lease. He said that because of the coronavirus, “year 2020 has placed the Apex center well behind in its finances and our budget. Under the current circumstances of COVID-19, the Apex center will not be able to pay the lease payment as currently contracted.”
During last week’s board meeting, supervisors briefly discussed the situation before agreeing to meet for a work session Wednesday at 5 p.m. to discuss the lease agreement.
From January 2024 through the remainder of the 10-year lease, according to the current deal, the annual rent jumps to $330,000, payable in quarterly installments of $82,500.
County Administrator Stephen Bear recommended that the board amend the lease to extend the amount of time of zero payments. Trying to make the full $330,000 payment due in 2024 will be “extremely difficult” for the authority, he added.
Bear said that if the group defaults on the lease, supervisors can re-appoint new Authority members at any time.
Supervisor Jamie Smith said the Authority is doing the best it can under the circumstances, but that extending the amount of time until the group has to pay rent is putting a Band-Aid on the problem.
Supervisor Coy McRoberts said the Authority really hasn’t had a chance to show what it can do thanks to the pandemic.
“Nobody knew what was going to happen,” he said. “I do think they need a chance. This is something I believe could be a great thing for Wythe County, but we have to give it a start.”
Several supervisors, including Board Chairman Brian Vaught, said they would like to see a supervisor on the Apex board.
“We are funding 100 percent, but we have no say-so,” Vaught said, adding that he doesn’t think anyone on the board wants total control, but the county is paying the bills and supervisors don’t even have a seat on the Authority.
Vaught said there’s a good Authority in place and the center was making good strides in 2019, but the whole project has never met expectations. Construction was way over budget and it wasn’t built on time.
“It’s never hit a mark that has been set for it,” he said. “I have the utmost faith that if any group can make it happen, it’s the group we have there, but we are setting them up for failure by extending it (the lease). We will be back in two years having this same discussion.”
Supervisor Ryan Lawson said she was not comfortable making a decision during last week’s meeting and suggested Wednesday’s work session so supervisors could get more information and talk to Authority members about the situation.
“I would like a chance to talk to the Authority about it further since it’s such a big decision for our county,” she said.
Lawson added that Covid is not the whole reason the center has not been profitable and the county needs to come up with a plan for the facility.
Supervisor Stacy Terry said companies in the business world would never get a three- to four-year pass for financial accountability.
“Where do you draw the line,” he asked. “That where my struggle is at. I think there’s a good Authority in place, but the bottom line is it was set up for failure, and it’s time to make a decision.”
Terry said that four years of free money is not acceptable, and the board can’t keep putting the financial responsibility for the center on the back of taxpayers.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com
