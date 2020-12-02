County to look at Apex lease

Bear said that if the group defaults on the lease, supervisors can re-appoint new Authority members at any time.

Supervisor Jamie Smith said the Authority is doing the best it can under the circumstances, but that extending the amount of time until the group has to pay rent is putting a Band-Aid on the problem.

Supervisor Coy McRoberts said the Authority really hasn’t had a chance to show what it can do thanks to the pandemic.

“Nobody knew what was going to happen,” he said. “I do think they need a chance. This is something I believe could be a great thing for Wythe County, but we have to give it a start.”

Several supervisors, including Board Chairman Brian Vaught, said they would like to see a supervisor on the Apex board.

“We are funding 100 percent, but we have no say-so,” Vaught said, adding that he doesn’t think anyone on the board wants total control, but the county is paying the bills and supervisors don’t even have a seat on the Authority.

Vaught said there’s a good Authority in place and the center was making good strides in 2019, but the whole project has never met expectations. Construction was way over budget and it wasn’t built on time.