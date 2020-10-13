Smyth students to head back to the classroom Oct. 26

Rhodes said that with only 14 and a half in-person days of instruction between Oct. 26 and the winter holiday break, the unknown interaction of the flu with COVID-19, and the incident rate of 15.9 not close enough to the board’s desired rate of 8-12, he believes the decision needs further consideration.

Dr. Rachel Rogers of Marion agreed with that assessment saying during the public comment period that the county is still in a high-risk category, and while nursing home cases are stabilizing new cases are showing up in the community.

Several others spoke in favor of opening although the planned hybrid schedule is not ideal. Jamie Shumate, a parent, said the hybrid schedule puts students at a disadvantage and asked why they would need to wear masks while at their desks? Heather Stacy, a parent, said she won’t send her children back on a hybrid schedule because it is confusing. They need to be in school four or five days, she said. Jamie Pike, a teacher, said she believes students need to come back and while not fond of the hybrid schedule will take what is given at this point to see how it works.

The hybrid schedule is a way for teachers to lay their eyes on their students, talk in person a couple days a week to see how they are doing while limiting personal exposure, Carter said. Not being able to see their students in person has been a difficult part of virtual instruction for the teachers, he said. The youngest students are having the most difficult time with virtual instruction, he added, so he especially encourages the elementary teachers to capitalize on the in-person time as much as possible.

