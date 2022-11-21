LIBRARY NOTEBOOK: Giving thanks

With Thanksgiving coming up, the director of the Wythe-Grayson Regional Library would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who makes the library’s ability to serve the community possible.

“It has been the tradition in my family to use the week of Thanksgiving to acknowledge those in our lives that have been helpful to us over the past year,” said Mary Thomas. “As director, I would like to take the time this year to thank those in the community that have helped to make our programs possible,” she said.

“We are thankful for our hard-working Friends groups at Wythe County, Grayson County, and Rural Retreat libraries. These groups work with their local library to help fund programs and special projects. Their support is priceless.

“We are thankful for our library volunteers,” she added.

Hours at the Wythe County Public Library in Wytheville and the Rural Retreat Public Library will be different Thanksgiving week. The libraries will close for the holidays on Wednesday at 1 p.m. and will be closed Thursday and Friday. They will reopen on Saturday.

The Monday Meandering Reads Book Club will meet Monday at 1 p.m. This is a reader’s choice club, where anyone can talk about any book at all—or no book, you can just listen and perhaps find your next read.

Dungeons and Dragons gamers meet Tuesday at the Wythe County Public Library at 4 p.m.

Giving Thanks Storytime for youngsters is Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the library.

Here’s your first look at new additions at the Wythe County Public Library, ready for you to check out.

DVDs: “Bodies Bodies Bodies,”

Fiction: “The Couple at the Table” by Sophie Hannah; “People Person” by Candice Carty-Williams; “The Old Place” by Bobby Finger; “The Devil’s Blaze: Sherlock Holmes 1943” by Robert Harris; “Disappearance of a Scribe” by Dana Stabenow; “Attachments” by Rainbow Rowell; “The Orphan of Cemetery Hill” by Hester Fox; “A Tiny Upward Shove” by Melissa Chadburn; “The Locked Room” by Elly Griffiths; “Even Though I Knew the End” by C. L. Polk; and the following DiscWorld series novels by Terry Prachett: “Raising Steam,” “Monstrous Realignment,” “Making Money,” “The Fifth Elephant,” “Jingo,” “Snuff,” “Feet of Clay,” “Thud!”, “Men at Arms,” “Guards! Guards!”, “Going Postal,” “The Truth.”

Young Adult: “Breathe and Count Back from Ten” by Natalia Sylvester. And the following all by Terry Prachett: “A Hat Full of Sky,” “I Shall Wear Midnight,” “The Wee Free Men,” “Writersmith,” “The Shepherd’s Crown,” The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents.”

Non-Fiction: “The Island of Extraordinary Captives: A Painter, a Poet, an Heiress, and a Spy in a World War II British Interment Camp” by Simon Parkin; “The United States of Cryptids: A Tour of American Myths and Monsters” by J. W. Ocker; “The True Account of Myself as a Bird” by Robert Wrigley; “The Further Observations of Lady Whistledown” by Julia Quinn (large print); “Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships” by Nina Totenberg; “Inciting Joy: Essays” by Ross Gay.

Young Readers: “Poison for Breakfast” by Lemony Snicket; “Making Animation” by Sarah Levete.

Board Books for Young Readers: “Don’t Push the Button!” by Bill Cotter; “Kindness Makes Us Strong” by Sophie Beer.