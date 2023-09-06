A Delaware man living in Wythe County was hit with a string of criminal charges and traffic infractions on Sept. 3 following a Sept. 2 motorcycle chase through the town of Wytheville.

Nicolas James Lynn, 25, was charged with felony eluding police, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and more after the pursuit that started when a Wythe County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a motorcycle without a rear plate pass by him on Interstate 81, according to Cpl. C.D. Wright’s criminal complaint.

Wright said he caught up to the motorcycle on East Main Street and activated his emergency equipment.

“…The motorcycle began to accelerate violently up to 100 miles per hour heading west,” the officer wrote.

As the chase continued, the motorcycle ran stop signs and red lights around town, according to the deputy.

“He accelerated to a high speed running the stop sign and coming airborne as the motorcycle left the asphalt and he left the motorcycle,” Wright wrote.

The deputy said he saw Lynn having difficulty finding a gear on the bike, which coasted just past the High Meadows Apartments entrance.

“The male subject was ordered to place the kickstand down, and once down he was taken to the ground where he placed his hands directly towards his waistband,” Wright said in the complaint.

The deputy said a town officer used his Taser on Lynn, who was taken into custody.

He said Lynn’s eyes were dilated and he admitted that he "used before work." The officer got a search warrant to draw Lynn’s blood for testing.

Arraigned by video on Tuesday, Lynn, who had just started a job at a local restaurant, is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

According to online and court records, his criminal history includes a prior felony eluding charge in Delaware. In addition, he’s wanted on a failure to appear in court charge out of Maryland, where he’s facing charges that include unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft and drug possession.

“Polite and cooperative,” a magistrate wrote during Lynn’s bail hearing. “Due to the seriousness of the offenses and the extradition warrant he will be held without bond.”

Lynn’s next court hearing is set for Nov. 2.