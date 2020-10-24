Tazewell County considering twice a year tax option

Tazewell, Va. – Tazewell County residents will get their say on twice yearly payments for taxes in November.

After meeting with Commissioner of Revenue David Anderson and Treasurer David Larimer last month supervisors decided to proceed with a public hearing on the matter. The proposal would not change the amount of taxes an individual or company owed it would allow them to m pay in two installments rather than once a year.

“We are billing the same total amount we are just splitting it,’ County Administrator Eric Young said. He said the benefit to the tax payer is smaller payments. The benefit to the county will be getting payments at different times and keeping a cash flow.

He said other benefits would be allowing the county to build a cash reserve without raising taxes. Supervisor Travis Hackworth who proposed the change said it would help the county with major expenses like the landfill and new software.

“It will give the county an infusion of cash to be able to do some of that stuff,’ Hackworth said. He said 2,800 people are already paying monthly and that didn’t include the escrow amounts paid to banks.