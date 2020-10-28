Ballad to defer some procedures as COVID cases climb

Ballad Health announced steps last week to address a surge of COVID-19 cases, but officials stopped short of petitioning elected officials for additional public restrictions.
Ballad reported on Oct. 21 that there were 135 COVID-positive patients in its hospitals — a one-day record — plus 29 suspected cases. Its previous single-day record was 125 inpatients. Additionally, the region’s average testing positivity rate hit a record 12.6% — prompting officials to anticipate even more cases in the days ahead.
Ballad is temporarily reducing the number of elective procedures at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, with plans to make similar reductions at Johnson City Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center, Chairman and CEO Alan Levine said during the health system’s weekly media update.
“The purpose for that is to relieve the burden on our nursing staff,” Levine said. “As the volume of COVID patients has gone up, the additional resources required to care for those patients begins to divert away from some of the more elective type of procedures we do. We have to start prioritizing what we’re going to do with our staff. This is as much about protecting the well-being of the public as it is protecting the well-being of our nursing staff.”
Levine said the problem is currently greater in Sullivan County, but they expect similar surges in cases to also impact its other large tertiary hospitals.
“These are decisions that are being made in consultation with medical staff leadership. We are not talking about emergency cases — these are elective. We will still be doing 75% of the cases we were planning to do,” Levine said.
Ballad officials said community spread is evident and continued urging the public to wear masks in public, observe social distancing and practice good hygiene as the best ways to limit exposure.
Asked by a reporter if Ballad might petition elected officials to impose greater restrictions — such as in Virginia where cases are notably lower — Levine said no.
“We believe the masks, along with the other preventive measures are really important, and we encourage our government leaders to articulate that to the public,” Levine said. “Whatever steps they’re going to take using their governmental authority is obviously something they have to balance with what they’re hearing from their constituents. But we encourage all our government leaders to do everything they can to encourage the public to practice all the preventive measures.”
Local mask mandates are in place in Sullivan and some other East Tennessee counties, and Ballad officials support extending those.
Support Local Journalism
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has declined to issue a statewide mask mandate or any other restrictions amid a rise in cases but urged local officials to consider taking that step. The state also started a new ad campaign last week urging residents to “choose” to wear a mask in public.
“We can’t tell people what to do when it comes to wearing masks or hand-washing or the things you can do to prevent spread. All we can do is give information,” Levine said. “We believe the science shows that, if you do these things, it reduces the effect on us to the degree we can handle the capacity. If you choose not to, there is also a consequence to that. We leave it to the public to make the best decision for their family, the people they love and for their community.”
With cases rising across the state, especially in rural areas, Tennessee Hospital Association CEO Wendy Long last Wednesday issued a statement imploring Tennesseans to observe the guidelines.
“If you live in a community where it hasn’t yet become common to take extra precautions, be the example. Show that you care for your fellow community members by wearing a mask in public, staying 6 feet apart from others and avoiding large gatherings where these precautions aren’t possible. If we take precautions, it also will help businesses stay open and prevent additional financial hardships,” Long said. “Doing these things will not only help the economy and protect hospital capacity and health care workers in your community, but it may also save the life of a family member, friend or neighbor.”
“We have seen an 80% growth in cases in the past two weeks,” Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said. “Our previous spike was 125 patients in house. We have far exceeded that today, and our expectation is it will go higher in the next few weeks and really put a tremendous strain on our health care system.
“There is a four- to five-day incubation period without being symptomatic,” Deaton said. “Last week, we had 1,800 new cases in one week alone across region. About 7.5-8% of those cases are hospitalized. That accounts for 110 hospitalizations, 30 of which need ICU and could account for 35 deaths.”
Ballad, like other providers, is also experiencing a nursing shortage, and the system is spending millions of dollars this year to employ contract nurses, Levine said.
The situation is presently complicated because about 40 Ballad nurses are at home after testing positive for COVID. They contracted the virus away from work through community spread, Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer, said.
“Anytime we have a team member that’s positive, we do a full investigation. The majority we find most likely trace back to community exposure,” she said.
Levine said nurses are the people most impacted by the current spread because they must balance taking care of patients with their own well-being.
“This is a very emotional issue for our nurses. When family cannot visit a COVID patient, nurses take on that emotional support. Imagine being a nurse having to wear a mask for 12 hours, changing PPE all the time, being on your feet all day — all while playing social support,” Levine said.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!