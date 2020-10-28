Ballad to defer some procedures as COVID cases climb

“We can’t tell people what to do when it comes to wearing masks or hand-washing or the things you can do to prevent spread. All we can do is give information,” Levine said. “We believe the science shows that, if you do these things, it reduces the effect on us to the degree we can handle the capacity. If you choose not to, there is also a consequence to that. We leave it to the public to make the best decision for their family, the people they love and for their community.”

With cases rising across the state, especially in rural areas, Tennessee Hospital Association CEO Wendy Long last Wednesday issued a statement imploring Tennesseans to observe the guidelines.

“If you live in a community where it hasn’t yet become common to take extra precautions, be the example. Show that you care for your fellow community members by wearing a mask in public, staying 6 feet apart from others and avoiding large gatherings where these precautions aren’t possible. If we take precautions, it also will help businesses stay open and prevent additional financial hardships,” Long said. “Doing these things will not only help the economy and protect hospital capacity and health care workers in your community, but it may also save the life of a family member, friend or neighbor.”