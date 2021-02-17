Five MS-13 inmates indicted in conspiracy to commit murder

More than a year after MS-13 gang members were moved from USP Lee prison following a physical altercation, a federal grand jury in Abingdon indicted five prisoners on charges of conspiring to murder a fellow inmate.

In the five-count indictment, returned last Tuesday, the grand jury charged Moris Flores, 32, Carlos Almonte, 30, Julie Chavez, 35, Angel Guevara, 39, and German Hernandez, 33, each with one count of conspiracy to commit premeditated murder and one count of attempted murder.

In addition, the grand jury charged Flores, Guevara and Almonte with one count each of assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of contraband inside a federal prison.

On Jan. 15, 2020, Flores and Guevara entered the cell occupied by an inmate, identified only as “AZ,” while Almonte, Chavez and Hernandez surrounded the cell, preventing others from interfering and holding the door closed, prosecutors said in a news release Thursday.

Inside the cell, Flores and Guevara beat the inmate with metal shanks and closed fists, according to the release. The inmate sustained multiple stab wounds and puncture wounds, the release states.