Bristol man sentenced to 10 years for firearms, drug offenses

ABINGDON, Va. — A Bristol, Virginia, man was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possessing a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking.

David Benjamin Shaffer, 43, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar.

“Today’s significant sentence ought to send a message that individuals who arm themselves and distribute methamphetamine will be held accountable for their actions,” Bubar said in the release. “We will continue to work closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to stem the flow of this dangerous drug in our communities.”

According to evidence presented at the guilty plea hearing, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Abingdon Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Sept. 18, 2019, in Washington County of a vehicle being operated by Shaffer. After executing a search warrant, officers found about 70 grams of meth and a loaded handgun in Shaffer’s waistband, the release states.