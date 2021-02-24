Fire ravages Alabama Street house in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Just after 11 a.m. last Wednesday, Don Hearl looked out a window of his house on Alabama Street to see what looked like white mist around the clapboard house next door. He thought his neighbor was pressure washing the house. When he ran outside, he realized it was smoke.

“I...ran up the street and saw flames coming out the side of the building,” said Hearl, a 47-year-old sales manager who said he was working from home.

The fire was devouring the upper story of his neighbor’s house, on the 500 block of Alabama Street, just off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Smoke — black at first, then white under the fire hoses — billowed from the blue house into the even bluer sky.

Hearl, who said he ran outside in the middle of a business call, said he quickly called 911, even though first responders had already begun showing up. The first caller was an employee at Edward Jones Investments, the business in the house on the other side of his neighbor’s burning home, Hearl said.

“It was instant,” he said of the response. “There was already a police person on the scene.”

Bristol Tennessee Fire Chief Mike Carrier said that that police officer showed up at 11:05 a.m., within a minute of the first call. His own crew arrived minutes later.