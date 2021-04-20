Rural Retreat schools on modified lockdown as deputies search lake area

Rural Retreat schools are on a modified lockdown as law enforcement officials scour the Rural Retreat Lake area for a man who has threatened suicide.
Anthony Cline, major with the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, said law enforcement officials have located the man’s car at the lake and are searching for him. Officers are on foot and are using a drone in their search, the major said.
“We are trying to find him for his well-being,” Cline said.
