Effort brings more natural foods to the area

“But, deep in my heart, I wanted Azure back in Wytheville,” she said. “A few of us at our church felt the need for natural foods to be brought here, especially since King’s Produce went out of business.”

Eventually, the church found a health food store owner willing to deliver products to the church, and orders kept getting bigger and bigger. Martin figured it was a good time to ask Azure to return and the company agreed.

The church has been an Azure drop site since January. The next drop is slated for March 3; the deadline to order for this drop has passed.

“We feel so blessed that a door opened wide for us to have Azure Standard in our neck of the woods as our supplier for the Wytheville Natural Food Coop,” Martin said. “The Wytheville Seventh-Day Adventist Church is very excited about providing this service to the community, given the current concerns about the transmission of COVID.”

The next deadline for orders is Monday, March 22, at 7 p.m. The delivery is scheduled for March 30, at 8 a.m. in the church parking lot at 1600 Chapman Road, Wytheville.