Study shows region could host multiple data centers

BRISTOL, Va. — Southwest Virginia has a number of assets that could be used to help recruit data centers to the region, a new study shows.

The study sought third-party validation for GO Virginia Region One to become a location of choice for data centers based on power and broadband infrastructure and the availability of geothermal cooling technology with the billions of gallons of water collected in underground mines as an energy and cost-savings tool, according to a written statement.

It was conducted by On Point Development Strategies and funded through InvestSWVA — a public-private marketing effort of GO Virginia Region One and the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission. Funding came from the GO Virginia Region One Council and the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy.

“Reinventing our economy can include reusing our existing infrastructure,” U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, said in the statement. “The water pooled in abandoned mine sites could serve industrial operations requiring substantial water use, such as data centers. This innovation would be a way to draw economic opportunities to Southwest Virginia.”