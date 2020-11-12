Kiwanis Club wreath sale begins

The Kiwanis Club of Wythe County is gearing up for its annual Christmas Wreath Sale. The club will once again have Fraser fir and holly wreaths for sale as an annual fundraiser. The club is also selling white pine garlands.
Last week, after a regular meeting, club members practiced placing bows and other decorations on several Fraser firs wreaths. For more than two decades, the group has encouraged community members to purchase wreaths to help support the numerous programs the club helps sponsor.
Longtime club member Doug Brewer has been a Kiwanis for more than five decades. He can’t exactly remember when the club started selling wreaths, but said it’s been a couple of decades at least.
“We started when I was young,” he joked.
Wreath Sale Chairman Roy Hand said the sale helps get people in the holiday spirit and loyal customers look forward to it every year.
“They will sometimes call you before the sale even starts and say we want the same thing we had last year,” he said. “They do it because it’s easy, and it supports a civic club that we hope they think does good work.”
Club members said that money raised through the annual project will help fund important projects that help positively shape youth in the community and forward the mission of the Kiwanis Club of Wythe County.
All proceeds from the wreath sale go to fund local organizations like the Agape Food Pantry, American Cancer Society, Relay for Life, American Red Cross Bloodmobile and the Salvation Army Christmas kettles. The club also makes sure all kindergarteners in the county receive a book and provides funding for reading aid at the local elementary school and at the library.
In addition, the club provides funding to the Presbyterian Children’s Home of the Highlands, March of Dimes, the American Heart Association and after-prom events for high school students.
Last spring, the club bought booklets about the Constitution for all Wythe County seventh-graders.
The largest portion of the funds the club raise go to fund the Ralph C. Whitt Memorial Scholarship Endowment , which provides scholarships twice each year to students at Wytheville Community College. Whitt was an educator, principal and administrator in Wythe County, who was also heavily involved in the Kiwanis Club. He served as president of the local chapter and lieutenant governor of the district at various times before he passed away in 1986.
Orders placed by Nov. 16 will be delivered for free on Monday, Nov. 23. Orders placed by Nov. 23, will be delivered for free on Nov. 30 or Dec. 7.
Wreaths are made of Fraser fir and fir/holly and offered in plain, decorated and a mixture of fir and holly. Decorated wreaths are finished with velvet bows, pine cones and berries.
Wreaths can be purchased from Kiwanis Club members. If you are interested in paying with a credit card, call the Old Fort Antique Mall at 276-228-4438, Big Walker Lookout at 276-663-4016 or Petals of Wytheville at 276-227-0031.
For more information, call Roy Hand at 276-228-4427.
Here is a price list:
● Fresh Fraser Fir Wreaths:
24 inches wide: $20 plain, $25 decorated
33 inches wide: $28 plain, $33 decorated
44 inches wide: $42 plain, $47 decorated
● White pine garlands:
30 inches long: $15
75 inches long: $35.
● Holly/fir wreaths:
20 inches wide: $30
24 inches wide: $32
32 inches wide: $47.
