Kiwanis Club wreath sale begins

The Kiwanis Club of Wythe County is gearing up for its annual Christmas Wreath Sale. The club will once again have Fraser fir and holly wreaths for sale as an annual fundraiser. The club is also selling white pine garlands.

Last week, after a regular meeting, club members practiced placing bows and other decorations on several Fraser firs wreaths. For more than two decades, the group has encouraged community members to purchase wreaths to help support the numerous programs the club helps sponsor.

Longtime club member Doug Brewer has been a Kiwanis for more than five decades. He can’t exactly remember when the club started selling wreaths, but said it’s been a couple of decades at least.

“We started when I was young,” he joked.

Wreath Sale Chairman Roy Hand said the sale helps get people in the holiday spirit and loyal customers look forward to it every year.

“They will sometimes call you before the sale even starts and say we want the same thing we had last year,” he said. “They do it because it’s easy, and it supports a civic club that we hope they think does good work.”