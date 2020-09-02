Locaal group offers to give monuments a home

Tazewell, Va. – A local charitable organization wants to give the state’s monuments a home.
The Ratcliffe Foundation, a 501(cx3) group established in honor of the late Arthur M. “Smiley’ Ratliff has written the Governor and the Mayor of Richmond offering to take the statute of Robert E. Lee and other statutes that have been removed from public display.
The letter, from Fred Harman, counsel for the foundation states the statutes would be placed on property they own in Russell County. The property is in Elk Garden and was once owned by the Stuart Family.
“On the property are the homes of former Virginia Governor Stuart and Ellenbrook. The latter was built by the brother of J.E.B. Stuart and has been restored by us. That was a goal of Smiley which he did not get to finish. Our plan uses the Elk Garden property for the proposed memorial park, although we are open to other properties we own being used,’ the letter said.
Ellenbrook was built by William Alexander Stuart, founder of the Stuart Land and Cattle Company and brother of J.E.B. Stuart in 1858. Sam and Ellen Varney serve as caretakers for the property and Sam is the Secretary\Treasurer for the foundation.
He said the monuments would become part of a museum that is already on the property. It displays artifacts, memorabilia, photos and articles related to the Stuart family. The home, (also known as number 4), is surrounded by 5,000 acres of land which Varney said would hold the statutes.
The letter makes it clear the foundation wants the monuments preserved and will return them if the city ever wants them back. “We are offering to take custody (not ownership) of the Robert E. Lee Statute and any others which are removed from Monument Avenue or elsewhere.
In so doing they are to be transported to Elk Garden where they will be placed in the Memorial Park so they can be displayed in a proper setting for as long as needed,’ Harman’s letter said. The letter goes on to say that this is a far better solution than placing them in storage or having them destroyed.
“If\when perceptions change, they can be returned to the original owners. In the meantime we will take care of them and strive to present them in a manner which provides a proper and fair interpretation.
The group said they started planning the memorial park when talk of removing the statutes first started and have a preliminary concept as well as identifying what permits will be needed and what work will have to be done.
Varney and Harman said the cost of transporting the statutes will be covered by private donors. The letter was sent June 8 to Clark Mercer, the Governor’s Chief of staff and Mayor Levar Stoney of Richmond, neither of whom has issued a response.
The Ratcliffe Foundation is based in Tazewell and has been around since 1972 and they make grants to charitable organizations and other foundations.
