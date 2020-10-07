Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend has criminal history

A Knoxville man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend has a history of harassment, attempted domestic assault and violating protective orders against him, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee.
Michael Vaughn, 42, was arrested Thursday and taken into custody by members of the Bristol Virginia Police Department when they found him at a motel on Commonwealth Avenue with his ex-girlfriend, who is now safe and at home, according to a news release by the SCSO.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a call Thursday that a woman left her home and had not returned for several hours. The caller said that the woman’s phone was going to voicemail and her car, which had GPS tracking, still appeared to be at the convenience store she had gone to, the release states.
Video footage from the store showed the woman’s car “being blocked in by another vehicle,” the news release states. The driver of the vehicle was Vaughn, an ex-boyfriend she had an active order of protection against, according to the release. The two appeared to speak before she got in his car and he drove away.
The news release states that after Vaughn was arrested, the woman, who was not identified, told investigators that Vaughn downloaded an app onto her phone that allowed him to track her to the convenience store. Capt. Andy Seabolt, public information officer for SCSO, said the Sheriff’s Office did not know what app she was referring to.
Seabolt also said that a warrant for Vaughn’s arrest was obtained by detectives Friday morning. For now, Vaughn is in the Bristol Virginia Jail and will have an extradition hearing so he can be transferred back to Tennessee, if he does not waive extradition, Seabolt said.
The news release states that Vaughn will be charged with aggravated domestic assault, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated stalking.
Vaughn has an extensive criminal history and has spent time in the Sullivan County jail, Seabolt said. According to the Sullivan County Online Court Record System, Vaughn pleaded guilty in Bristol Tennessee General Sessions Court to charges of harassment and attempted domestic assault for an incident that occurred on March 18, 2019. He pleaded guilty in the same court to a charge of violating protective orders for an incident that occurred on April 24, 2019, and later pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to appear.
In 2020, Vaughn has been charged with, but not convicted of, criminal trespass and violation of a protective order. He has also been charged on multiple occasions with violating his probation.
