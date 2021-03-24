Council moves Hassinger House property boundary to prep for sale

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Council agreed to make a new property boundary adjustment at the Hassinger House at last week’s meeting.

“It’s not easy to explain, but basically we’re just adjusting the property lines to sell the property,” said Town Manager Jimmy Morani.

Town officials hope to raise $600,000 by selling the prominent structure on Cummings Street. It stands three stories high and boasts 4,530 square feet.

The house was built in 1906 by William Hassinger and, in recent years, was used by the town of Abingdon as a visitors center, gift shop and offices for the town’s tourism employees.

It’s being sold to raise money while town officials work to restore the Fields-Penn 1860 House Museum as a future tourism office at the corner of Cummings and Main streets.

But, before a sale, the property lines have been extensively studied.

“There were three separate tracts there and were owned by the town. And we’re consolidating those tracts into two tracts,” Morani said.

Parking spaces at the Hassinger House had been used by visitors to the neighboring Veterans Memorial Park.