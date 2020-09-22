United Way offering child care assistance in Tazewell County

United Way of Southwest Virginia has opened applications to childcare providers with school age students who would otherwise be in Tazewell County Public School classrooms. Tazewell County has promised a total of $150,000 to pay for childcare needed because of school closures. This funding will support tuition costs for 100 students between September 21 and December 31.
Childcare centers with Tazewell County Public School students during the day due to pandemic school schedules can apply to receive a payment of $100 a week for each child in their facility. Payments will be made directly to the childcare center; direct payments will not be made to parents or guardians.
United Way of Southwest Virginia President and CEO, Travis Staton, said, “Childcare is the most pressing need in our region right now. Our COVID-19 Relief efforts are continuing to focus on providing this relief to our hard-working Southwest Virginia families. This partnership will help Tazewell County parents financially by paying childcare tuition for children who would be in school if it were not for the pandemic.”
Courtney Dunford, a childcare provider at Kirks Blessings, stated, “Since the pandemic, we’ve had some parents that have struggled financially and have had to make the difficult decision to pull their child from daycare. Unfortunately, some school age children are only coming once a week because of their hybrid school schedule, but parents are still having to pay the same weekly rate. This opportunity will be a huge blessing for our community.”
“The Board of Supervisors has deployed significant funding from Tazewell County CARES funding to provide this support to the families in Tazewell County. We are all very grateful that United Way is making this possible for our community,” said Eric Young, County Administrator of Tazewell County.
For more information, childcare providers and parents can visit: https://unitedwayswva.org/tazewellcares/
