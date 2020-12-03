Wythe supervisors decline to renegotiate Apex lease

The Appalachian Regional Exposition Center will soon come under control of the Wythe County Board of Supervisors. On Wednesday, the board voted not to renegotiate its lease with the center. The likely result is that the center will default on a rent payment due in January, and the county will take charge.

The move comes after the Apex Authority, the group that oversees the facility, requested a meeting with the board to renegotiate the lease. In a letter to the board, the Authority said that because of the coronavirus pandemic, the center is well behind in its finances and budget and will not be able to pay the lease payment as currently contracted.

Under the terms of the lease between the county and the Apex Center, the facility didn’t have to pay rent for the first two years of operation, from 2019 to 2020. Starting in January 2021, the annual rent is $165,000 payable in quarterly installments of $41,250. The first payment is due Jan. 1 with a 15-day grace period.

The Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 not to renegotiate the lease. Supervisors Gene Horney and Coy McRoberts – the only two supervisors on the board when the idea for the center was conceived – voted in the minority.