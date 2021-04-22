County encourages litter pick-up

You’d think people would know better by now, but they don’t. They still litter, throwing everything from fast food bags and cigarette butts to fast food bags and soda cans out their car windows.

Sometimes, trash bags tumble off trucks onto the road and wait for a car to come along, run over the bag and scatter trash all over the place. Some litterbugs deliberately toss heavy items like tires and furniture in isolated areas where they hope they can’t be seen.

And somebody’s got to pick the trash up. Before Covid hit, a team of trustees from the New River Valley Jail picked up trash along Wythe County roads several times a week, picking up thousands upon thousands of pounds of trash. In one year, they picked up 70 tons of trash.

But after Covid, the jail decided it was best to keep inmates inside and not be exposed to anyone outside the facility. And, the county’s part-time employee hired to supervise the litter pick-up left the job.

As a result, Wythe County’s roadsides are not as clean as they could be. Recently, inmates have returned to clean twice a week, concentrating on main roads and those visible from the interstates. But other roads need help, too.