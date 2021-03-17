Banners banned over Cummings Street in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. — Informational banners are no longer allowed to fly on wires above Cummings Street in Abingdon.
For years, those banners have announced activities in the courthouse town of Washington County — from Plumb Alley Day, scheduled this year for Sept. 25, to the Virginia Highlands Festival, slated to happen July 25-Aug. 1.
“It’s a bummer,” said Becky Brett, executive director of the Virginia Highlands Festival. “I think it was a really neat way to show town pride in what we’ve got going on.”
But this month, Town Manager Jimmy Morani announced in a letter sent to Abingdon’s business community that the banners would be flown no more outside the Hassinger House, a former tourism office and visitor center now up for sale.
“I have reevaluated the town’s long-established policy on displaying certain types of signs and determined that a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that prohibits municipal governments from regulating content-based speech necessitates a change in the policy,” Morani wrote in a letter dated March 5.
Dropping the banners also follows a new sign ordinance that was adopted by the town last September, according to Morani’s letter.
“When developing these revised policies, the town incorporated content-neutral elements to ensure our policies did not abridge the First Amendment’s protection of freedom of speech,” Morani wrote. “Ending the Cummings Street banner displays is consistent with this theme.”
Mayor Derek Webb noted that the decision to end the banner displays was made by Morani, not the Abingdon Town Council.
Still, Webb said, “We’re just not in the business of limiting free speech. And, unfortunately, the way that banner sits, anybody could put anything they want up there — even if it was tacky or harmful. And we just didn’t think it was in our interest to allow people to put up what could be harmful.”