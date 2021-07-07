Local postmaster retires after four decades

Jan Russell’s career was set from the time she was a child. She didn’t know it then, but someone she admired would determine the path of her life’s work.
“When I was young, I walked to the post office in Broadford,” Russell said. “I loved to walk down to that little post office. It was my daily thing. Jennie Coe (postmaster from 1967 to 1989) was wonderful and I wanted to be just like her. I would ask if I could come work there, and she said come back when you’re 18.”
And she almost did just that.
Russell did go to work for the post office when she was 18 but it was in Ceres instead of Broadford though some years later she would find herself at the Broadford Post Office.
“I had just got married and moved to Ceres,” Russell said. Her husband’s aunt attended church with a woman who had just been appointed postmaster at Ceres. A job became available and Tony’s aunt thought it would be perfect for Jan.
Russell said she graduated from Rich Valley High School, got married and moved to Ceres, and got her first job with the postal service, all in the same month – June 1979.
Her first job was as Postmaster Relief. In 1992 she became Officer-In-Charge at Ceres for about a year. During those early years she also worked at other post offices as needed including Bland, Bastian, Rocky Gap, Broadford and Tannersville. She was hired as a part-time flexible clerk at Atkins Post Office in 1998 before being appointed postmaster at Ceres in 2001. She also served as Officer-In-Charge at Bland Post Office from March 2009 to April 2010 and at Atkins from December 2010 until being appointed postmaster at Saltville in June 2012.
Russell said although she has spent 40 years in the postal service, only 25 actually count as creditable service toward retirement.
“It’s a great job and can be a really rewarding career,” Russell said of the postal service. So many changes have taken place over the past four decades and especially since last year. The biggest, she said, is in the volume of parcels that come and go through the mail.
“I tell people we’ve had the month of December every day,” she said.
December was always the biggest month for parcels through the mail, but with the increase in online ordering and especially during the pandemic, the amount of packages being mailed just continues to increase.
And while parcels have increased, letters and cards have decreased.
“The volume of personal letters is really reduced,” Russell said. “People don’t send many personal letters anymore. And the volume of cards is nothing like we used to have.” These changes can be attributed, she said, to technology with people communicating though email and text and social media.
And while she won’t comment on the political aspect of today’s postal service, Russell said her co-workers have always been like a family, always there for each other.
“My employees here, we’re like family. We work together and look after each other,” she said. “When you do something for so long, it’s hard to think of leaving. But I’m looking forward to sitting on my porch and drinking my coffee instead of drinking it on the way to work.”
And that motto of neither the weather nor the time of day stopping the mail? Russell said she will think of those at the post office on those cold rainy and snowy days, but she will enjoy staying warm and dry at home.
“My retirement is my 60th birthday present to myself,” Russell said. She celebrated her retirement on June 25, her birthday on June 27, and her wedding anniversary on June 30. She and Tony have two grown sons: Brian (and wife Cassie of Columbia, Tenn.) and Kevin (and wife Amber of Wytheville), and one grandson, Ethan. She’s going to enjoy spending more time with her family and reminiscing on her postal career.
“I’ve always been proud to say I worked for the post office,” Russell said. “I never dreamed of being here for 40 years. I enjoy helping people and meeting people. I always wanted the title of postmaster and I finally got it. It’s been a great job.”
Jennie Coe would no doubt be proud of her protégé.