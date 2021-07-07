Local postmaster retires after four decades

Jan Russell’s career was set from the time she was a child. She didn’t know it then, but someone she admired would determine the path of her life’s work.

“When I was young, I walked to the post office in Broadford,” Russell said. “I loved to walk down to that little post office. It was my daily thing. Jennie Coe (postmaster from 1967 to 1989) was wonderful and I wanted to be just like her. I would ask if I could come work there, and she said come back when you’re 18.”

And she almost did just that.

Russell did go to work for the post office when she was 18 but it was in Ceres instead of Broadford though some years later she would find herself at the Broadford Post Office.

“I had just got married and moved to Ceres,” Russell said. Her husband’s aunt attended church with a woman who had just been appointed postmaster at Ceres. A job became available and Tony’s aunt thought it would be perfect for Jan.

Russell said she graduated from Rich Valley High School, got married and moved to Ceres, and got her first job with the postal service, all in the same month – June 1979.