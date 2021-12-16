Chilhowie to purchase new fire trucks, CPD sergeant certified as firearms instructor

The Chilhowie Town Council is moving forward on refinancing $4 million in existing and new debt, including $2.2 million to purchase two new firetrucks and $1.8 million to refinance a 2009 USDA Rural Development loan.
The council gave its approval last Thursday night to a package arranged by R.T. Taylor and David Rose of Davenport & Davenport LLC financial firm of Richmond following no comments in a public hearing on the proposal.
The hearing was held to obtain comments on the proposed issuance of a bond by the town for $2.2 million to purchase two new firetrucks. Fire Chief David Haynes has said the town’s fleet is aging out and needs replacing.
At the meeting, Rose complimented the town on its proposal saying that receiving six responses from banks for a town the size of Chilhowie at this time of year was “quite impressive.” He said it shows that these banks believe the town is being run well by its government.
Rose proposed and the town accepted the use of two banks for the project – First Community Bank for the firetrucks loan and part of the refinancing along with The Bank of Marion. The banks will be contacted for the project with final details presented to the council at its January meeting.
At the Thursday meeting, Chilhowie Police Sgt. Ben Perry was recognized by Chief Andrew Moss for obtaining the Virginia General Instructor and Firearms Certifications. This enables the department to conduct firearms training in-house rather than relying on another agency’s instructors to get officers qualified. Perry conducted firearms qualification for the department and presented state-mandated annual firearms and use of force classroom training during department meetings.
In other business at the meeting, the town has sent a letter to residents regarding the new solid waste collection agency. GFL Environmental is replacing Republic Services and there are some changes for residents.
In his report, Town Manager John Clark said that GFL will begin distributing their cans to addresses next week and will pick up the entire area in one day (on Wednesdays starting in January). The first pick-up is scheduled for Jan. 5. Cans must be put out the Tuesday night before or by 5 a.m. on Wednesday mornings.
GFL is working with the town, Clark said, to create a database of phone numbers that the town will provide the company if citizens call their information in to the town. Once compiled, a robot call will be made to those on the list for garbage schedule changes.
Republic Services will begin collecting their cans the first week of January. The holiday schedule for garbage pick-up the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s will be changed to a Monday and a Tuesday from the traditional Tuesday and Wednesday pick-ups.
Clark said citizens should sign up for Nixle in order to receive information about garbage pick-up schedule changes as well as other emergency alerts from the town. Anyone with questions should contact town hall at 276-646-3232.