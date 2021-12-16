Chilhowie to purchase new fire trucks, CPD sergeant certified as firearms instructor

The Chilhowie Town Council is moving forward on refinancing $4 million in existing and new debt, including $2.2 million to purchase two new firetrucks and $1.8 million to refinance a 2009 USDA Rural Development loan.

The council gave its approval last Thursday night to a package arranged by R.T. Taylor and David Rose of Davenport & Davenport LLC financial firm of Richmond following no comments in a public hearing on the proposal.

The hearing was held to obtain comments on the proposed issuance of a bond by the town for $2.2 million to purchase two new firetrucks. Fire Chief David Haynes has said the town’s fleet is aging out and needs replacing.

At the meeting, Rose complimented the town on its proposal saying that receiving six responses from banks for a town the size of Chilhowie at this time of year was “quite impressive.” He said it shows that these banks believe the town is being run well by its government.

Rose proposed and the town accepted the use of two banks for the project – First Community Bank for the firetrucks loan and part of the refinancing along with The Bank of Marion. The banks will be contacted for the project with final details presented to the council at its January meeting.