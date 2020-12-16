Abingdon tourism down overall, but Creeper Trail shows growth

ABINGDON, Va. — Tourism in Abingdon may have dipped in terms of fewer visitors and lower meals and lodging tax revenue this summer due to the coronavirus, but the town is still marketing itself as a tourist destination, according to the town’s tourism and marketing manager.
“I know this has been an incredibly difficult year,” Amanda Livingston said at an Abingdon Town Council meeting last week.
“One of the greatest challenges during my 20-year marketing career is how do you advertise during a pandemic,” Livingston said.
In that way, the town has hosted a few travel writers and has garnered some coverage in newspapers and magazines, Livingston said.
Today, Abingdon’s visitor center has reduced its hours from seven days a week to four days a week, according to Livingston.
Even so, the Virginia Creeper Trail has remained popular because people are looking for outdoor recreation in a small-town, safe community, Livingston said.
“In 2020, the Virginia Creeper Trail has seen incredible traffic,” she said in a report to the Town Council.
Livingston made a similar presentation on Abingdon’s tourism at a Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Getting ready for next year, the town has printed brochures, maps and guides for 2021 by using CARES Act federal funding, as well as using some of that money to host a trip for journalists, Livingston said.
As a tourism coordinator, Livingston promotes the town’s arts and food cultures, plus outdoor recreation and history, she said.
Livingston has spent the last five years building up email and social media contacts with visitors.
Many visitors, she said, are coming from Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina.
“We know we’re a drive market. We know we’re a road-trip market,” Livingston said. “We’re drawing from the Southeast. So when we place advertisements, we always keep that in mind.”
jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis
