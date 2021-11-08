Chilhowie, Marion sewer systems to undergo smoke testing

Seeing smoke in unusual spots next week may not indicate problems but that work is under way to protect water quality and save tax dollars.
Both the towns of Chilhowie and Marion have announced that they will be smoke testing portions of their sewer systems.
Chilhowie alerted residents in the Seven Mile Ford area that its crews will begin the testing Monday, Nov. 15.
In Marion, the testing in multiple neighborhoods is also expected to begin Nov. 15 and run through Nov. 19.
Smoke testing helps town crews find breaks and problems in the sewer system so they can be corrected. Marion Town Manager Bill Rush explained that these tests are being conducting using funds that the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality awarded to local governments for inflow and infiltration studies.
When a heavy rain hits, Rush explained that the water flowing into treatment plants can significantly exceed the amount they’re designed to handle, which leads to overflows that can mean untreated sewer goes into nearby streams and rivers.
As well, if pipes in the sewer system are leaking, waste can leech into ground water or waterways.
“We all want tight sewer systems,” observed Rush. While these studies help protect the environment and human health, the town manager said that they also help local governments save money on unneeded chemicals and more.
For Marion’s study, Rush said the DEQ awarded the town a $52,500 grant and the Mount Rogers Planning District added a $17,500 grant to the project.
Lane Engineering, which has long worked with area local governments, is working with the towns on the tests. During the studies, Rush said, smoke is pushed into the system and comes out of broken pipes.
However, he said that it can also come out of gutters, drains, vent stacks, and other devices that may be connected to the system. While new construction standards prevent such connections, he noted that some may exist in older structures.
When the smoke tests have been done in the past, Rush said people would often fear that homes and other structures were on fire.
To help prevent smoke from coming into structures, the town is advising residents to pour water into basement floor drains and any unused sinks. According to informational material on smoke testing, “This will seal the drain traps so that smoke will not enter your building through the drain.”
Town officials emphasize that “the smoke has no odor, is non-toxic, non-staining, does not create a fire hazard, and will dissipate in a few minutes.”
Should individuals see smoke in buildings during the tests, they should notify the town of the location and open windows and doors to help ventilate the structure.
While the smoke used to have a Sulphur-like smell, Rush said that’s no longer the case. If individuals smell a Sulphur gas odor (rotten eggs), he said it may be sewer gas, which also should be reported.
In Marion, the smoke testing will be conducted in the Atkins Woodlands and Woodlands Heights (Fern, Oak, Hickory, and Hollow Roads) and in the area of Goolsby Street, Race Boulevard, West Coyner, Grace, Lee, River, Maple, Franklin, Chestnut, Cumberland, Patton, and Graham streets.
Rush added a note of caution, saying, “Smoke doesn’t see boundary lines and can flow to other areas.”