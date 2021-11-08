Chilhowie, Marion sewer systems to undergo smoke testing

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For Marion’s study, Rush said the DEQ awarded the town a $52,500 grant and the Mount Rogers Planning District added a $17,500 grant to the project.

Lane Engineering, which has long worked with area local governments, is working with the towns on the tests. During the studies, Rush said, smoke is pushed into the system and comes out of broken pipes.

However, he said that it can also come out of gutters, drains, vent stacks, and other devices that may be connected to the system. While new construction standards prevent such connections, he noted that some may exist in older structures.

When the smoke tests have been done in the past, Rush said people would often fear that homes and other structures were on fire.

To help prevent smoke from coming into structures, the town is advising residents to pour water into basement floor drains and any unused sinks. According to informational material on smoke testing, “This will seal the drain traps so that smoke will not enter your building through the drain.”

Town officials emphasize that “the smoke has no odor, is non-toxic, non-staining, does not create a fire hazard, and will dissipate in a few minutes.”