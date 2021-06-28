Marion crash sends car into side of Chatham Hill Road home

A two-vehicle crash in Marion sent a car into the side of a Chatham Hill Road home and a passenger to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Marion Police Chief John Clair said the crash occurred after a dodge pickup had a braking system failure and rear-ended the car in front of it, sending it crashing into the front of the home.

Clair said a passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-serious injuries.

Austin Isom, 25, of Marion, who was operating the farm-use dodge on a learner's permit, was charged with failure to maintain control of a vehicle. Clair noted that farm-use vehicles are not subject to state inspection.

Clair said the home appears to have sustained some structural damage and the car that struck it was totaled.

No one else was injured in the crash.