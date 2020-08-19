You have permission to edit this article.
Bristol man charged in Abingdon stabbing
Bristol man charged in Abingdon stabbing

ABINGDON, Va. — A Bristol, Tennessee, man has been charged in connection to a stabbing authorities responded to last Tuesday in the town of Abingdon.

Shane R. Testerman, 22, of Bristol, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 11, and charged with malicious wounding and possession of paraphernalia, according to an Abingdon Police Department news release.

Police Chief Jon Holbrook was flagged down outside the department’s office on West Main Street around 5:30 p.m. by someone who saw a woman being assaulted across the road, according to the release.

Holbrook “observed a female being pushed by someone behind a wall” and saw three people — two men and a woman — fighting in the parking lot, the release states.

Further investigation found that Matthew A. Mitchell, 31, of Abingdon, had been stabbed by Testerman, according to the release.

The Washington County Life Saving Crew transported Mitchell to the Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Once Mitchell was released from the hospital, authorities charged him with assault and battery and disorderly conduct, the release states.

Mitchell is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon on a $2,000 secured bond, the release states. Testerman is also being held at the facility but without bond.

Matthew A. Mitchell

Matthew A. Mitchell

 Contributed Photo
Shane R. Testerman

Shane R. Testerman

 Contributed Photo

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

