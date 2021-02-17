College students help save Abingdon man's life by performing CPR

“It was a chaotic day for us because we were just two hours from opening the store for the first time.

“It could have been a lot worse situation if James had walked out the back door and collapsed, where he might not have been found in time,” said Matney.

According to Buddington, he wasn’t the only one in the group of friends who knew CPR.

The young helpers share ties stronger than what they accomplished that day.

Humbert, Vandergriff and Buddington each are Eagle Scouts, participating in troops 222 and 70. Reid received his CPR certification as a lifeguard.

Even Clayton Ball, who arrived with the Washington County Life Saving Crew, is also an Eagle Scout with Troop 222.

“I’m just thankful I knew what to do,” said Buddington, who credited his years as a scout member for instilling the importance of the life-saving skills.

“It was pretty shocking for my friends and me. It was definitely a scary moment,” he said. “I’m glad we were all together to support each other.”

The teen said the event has changed the way he feels about life. “It makes me want to slow down and not take for granted the time we have.”