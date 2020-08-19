Few classes scheduled at College for Older Adults

ABINGDON, Va. — It’s all online. And it’s all free.
It’s the College for Older Adults — or COA, for short.
And it’s really a popular draw to Abingdon come September.
But not now. Not this year.
Unlike traditional times as summer approaches fall, at least in terms of academics, you won’t find this unique collection of courses for seniors at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center near Virginia Highlands Community College in Abingdon.
Why not?
Well, why else: It’s due to that dang coronavirus!
All is quiet.
Yet, actually, it’s been pretty quiet for the COA since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down so many activities at the higher education center earlier this year, said the marketing director, Sean Webb.
“Initially, we closed down to the public entirely,” Webb said.
Gone, early on, was the Mid-Atlantic Garden Faire, held at the center for years each spring.
What else won’t be happening: Mistletoe Market, the multifaceted shopping experience and big fundraiser for the William King Museum of Art. It’s held each year in early November.
So, what is actually going on these days at the higher education center?
“Mainly, there are a few classes,” Webb said. “Some of our schools are still having a few in-person things.”
Count nursing classes among them.
But virtually all else appears quiet — except for the fact the center will soon be a satellite site for early voting in October, prior to the presidential election.
“Most every large event that we had, starting in March and running through December, has been canceled,” Webb said. “People are realizing that this isn’t going away, or hasn’t gone away, and most people aren’t comfortable having these large events.”
Nor are folks comfortable going to COA classes.
Over the past decade, I’ve taught a few “Legends of Local History” COA classes — and sometimes with as many as 70 students.
But not now. Not this year.
“Usually, the fall, we have 300 people,” Webb said. “And now it’s all online. We won’t be having anything in person for COA. The COA team, they just don’t feel comfortable in having it.”
