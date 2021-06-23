Wandering Around Washington: Rodeo bucks off restrictions and comes to Reedy Creek Road

But Pinson said the producer should have learned more about how to get a special-exception permit and inform neighbors before all that planning.

After that, Pinson asked whether a “bear baiting” competition could be allowed.

“Bear baiting was very popular in the Middle Ages,” he said.

With this, bears would be chained up, and dogs would attack them. If the bear proved particularly active in fighting the dogs, they would just have more dogs attack, Pinson said.

“I don’t think you would approve,” Pinson said.

In turn, Pinson criticized rodeos as being cruel to animals.

“The sport of rodeo is headed towards the trash heap of history because there are changing views about that activity,” Pinson said. “It may not be widespread in Washington County, but it is across the country.”

“Rodeo in the Valley” is sanctioned by the International Pro Rodeo Association, which requires its rodeos to keep veterinarians on-site in case of animal injury and enforce rules to protect animals inside and outside the ring. No bear baiting shows up in the roster of events, but the rodeo will include bull riding, barrel racing and calf roping, to name a few.