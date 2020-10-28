Poll patrol: Smyth County law enforcement plan to keep close watch on voting sites

As Election Day looms nearer, local law enforcement are making plans to guard against voter intimidation and election interference.
Law enforcement leaders in Smyth County say they don’t have knowledge of any such threats locally, but the high tensions and volatile political climate surrounding the 2020 presidential election has them battening down the hatches just in case.
“The atmosphere is pretty tense on a national level,” said Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler. “I don’t really see that locally, but I’d rather be on the safe side of things. I want people to feel comfortable and feel safe.”
Although, the sheriff’s office typically does patrols around voting locations on Election Day, Shuler plans to assign a deputy to each one to ensure all goes smoothly.
“Just to have somebody available in case they’re having issues,” he explained. “I don’t anticipate anything, but I’d rather be safe than sorry.”
School resource officers will be assigned to the polling locations out in the county to keep from shorting patrol staff, Shuler said. SROs won’t be working in the schools that day since school is out for the election.
“They’ll just be hanging around in marked sheriff’s cars observing everything,” he said. “It’ll be good visibility for anyone who has a question or feels like they’re having a problem.”
In the Town of Marion, Police Chief John Clair will have his officers up the patrol in areas where polling locations are present.
Like Shuler, Clair doesn’t know of any specific threats, but he cautioned at Monday’s town council meeting that if he was asked in May about the July 3 protest and counter-protests, he would not have imagined it.
In an interview with NBC, Clair said he’d spent the last few weeks working out the best way to approach poll security.
The Marion chief said Thursday afternoon that he spoke with NBC in hopes of highlighting the competing pressures law enforcement across the country currently face.
“In this election, we (law enforcement in general) have a large contingency of people on one hand saying we don’t want law enforcement near the polls in light of recent events, because it may discourage disadvantaged populations from voting and at the same time, we have a large contingent of people saying we do want election security so that disadvantaged communities feel safe and have free access to the polls.”
That makes it tough to balance, he said, telling the NBC reporter “I feel like I’m walking on the edge of a razor blade.”
To strike a balance between the two needs, Marion officers will be at each of the town’s four polling locations, where they will maintain a visible but distanced presence.
Acting Chilhowie Police Chief Aaron Smith and Saltville Police Chief Erik Puckett said they’ll also be keeping an eye on the polls in their towns, but to a lesser degree. Unlike the other two agencies, the Chilhowie and Saltville police departments have only one polling location each in their jurisdictions and they just so happen to be in the same building the police departments are housed.
Both Puckett and Smith said their departments typically check in at the polls periodically during any election. The close proximity helps with that.
“It always seems like it’s easier because we’re right there anyway,” Puckett said. “We’ll probably just add an officer or two extra (to the shift). It’ll just be a little bit above normal.”
Smith said Chilhowie PD doesn’t have plans to add extra officers, but that they’ll continue to monitor the poll as they do every election.
“We generally always check in on the polling place on Election Day,” he said. “We’re in the same building, so we’re in and out of there all the time.”
In addition to assigning deputies to each poll, Shuler said he also hopes to drop in at each location, starting with the one at Sugar Grove Elementary School, where he’ll cast his own ballot.
He encouraged anyone who feels like there’s a problem to not hesitate to talk to the deputy.
“And, of course, if someone’s at a poll and they don’t see an officer there and they feel like they’re having an issue, I would encourage them to call 911. Someone will be close by.”
Both state and federal officials have issued warnings and guidance about voter intimidation and voter fraud.
In an advisory opinion issued last month, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said “[t]he legitimacy of our government—and its success in fulfilling the promises of our Constitution—rely on the notion of uncoerced choice. Virginia and federal law protect the fundamental right to vote freely.”
That opinion was issued in response to what some viewed as voter intimidation when a caravan of people in support of a second term for President Donald Trump showed up at a polling location in Fairfax waving campaign signs and chanting “four more years.” According to media reports, some voters and polling staff said they felt concerned for their safety.
“Accordingly,” Herring’s opinion continued, “it is my opinion that the conduct you describe could violate state and/or federal law if it threatens or intimidates voters casting their ballots at polling places.”
In a subsequent opinion, Herring highlighted provisions of Virginia law that prohibit certain conduct at polling locations, including conducting oneself in a noisy or riotous manner at or near the polls in order to disturb the election; and loitering, giving out or exhibiting campaign material or attempting to influence someone casting their vote within 40 feet of any entrance to the voting location.
Earlier this week, Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar announced the appointment of Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh as the District Election Officer for the Western District of Virginia. In that capacity, Kavanaugh will oversee the handling of complaints of election fraud and voting rights concerns.
“It is vitally important that our citizens are able to vote without interference or discrimination. They must be confident that every vote is counted without compromise,” Bubar said. “The Department of Justice will do all it can to protect the integrity of the election process.
Federal law protects against intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes and marking ballots for voters against their wishes. It also provides that voters can cast their ballots free from intimidation or harassment.
In the news release announcing the Kavanaugh’s appointment, Bubars office said actions of a person designed to interrupt or intimidate voters at polling places by questioning or challenging them, or by photographing or videotaping them, under the pretext that these actions are to uncover illegal voting may violate federal voting rights laws.
Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly to the Civil Rights Division in Washington DC at 1-800-253-3931 or at https://civilrights.justice.gov.
For immediate law enforcement assistance in the case of intimidation or crimes of violence, voters should call 911.
