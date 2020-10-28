Poll patrol: Smyth County law enforcement plan to keep close watch on voting sites

The Marion chief said Thursday afternoon that he spoke with NBC in hopes of highlighting the competing pressures law enforcement across the country currently face.

“In this election, we (law enforcement in general) have a large contingency of people on one hand saying we don’t want law enforcement near the polls in light of recent events, because it may discourage disadvantaged populations from voting and at the same time, we have a large contingent of people saying we do want election security so that disadvantaged communities feel safe and have free access to the polls.”

That makes it tough to balance, he said, telling the NBC reporter “I feel like I’m walking on the edge of a razor blade.”

To strike a balance between the two needs, Marion officers will be at each of the town’s four polling locations, where they will maintain a visible but distanced presence.