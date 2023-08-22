A Wytheville man is facing two felony charges after a weekend shooting in Barren Springs.

Gilmer Wyatt Eversole, 22, of Wytheville was arrested on Sunday after the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 12:34 a.m. call about a female being shot at 357 Lone Ash Road. It was the same residence where a man shot his wife in July 2020.

According to a press release and criminal complaint, deputies found a 16-year-old in the floor with a 9 mm wound to the chest.

A deputy said Eversole smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on his feet when he encountered him in the front yard. Eversole said he had removed the pistol’s magazine and was racking the slide before the gun discharged, police said.

The girl was transported by ambulance to a Roanoke hospital, where she was in stable condition, police said.

Eversole, who has no criminal record, was charged with unlawful wounding, reckless handling of a firearm and public intoxication.

He’s being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail with an Oct. 3 preliminary hearing set in Wythe County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

In the 2020 Lone Ash Road incident, Joseph Andrew Tolbert shot his wife with a shotgun during an argument, police said. He later pleaded guilty to four felony charges and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.