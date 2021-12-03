Trial date set in Marion murder case

A January 2022 trial date has been scheduled for Jason Emory Whittaker, the man accused of killing 54-year-old Teresa Lynn Mathena Greer and setting the downtown Marion home she was in on fire this spring.

Marion police officers traveled to Surry County, N.C. in mid-November to transport the 37-year-old back to Smyth County where he faces murder, arson and abduction charges in Greer’s death. Whittaker was indicted by a grand jury in May, but has been held in North Carolina on an assault with a deadly weapon charge after law enforcement there say he attacked a man with a machete.

The North Carolina arrest came the day after the Marion Police Department, the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal Service launched a large-scale manhunt to find Whittaker following Greer’s killing.

Suspects who face charges in two states typically stay in the state they were arrested in until those charges are resolved, but Commonwealth’s Attorney Roy Evans said Surry County prosecutors had Whittaker’s secured bond there amended to an unsecured bond to allow him to be brought back to Virginia to face the more serious charges.

