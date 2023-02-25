Law enforcement, hospital officials, school workers and first responders gathered Jan. 27 at Wytheville Community College to map out responses to emergencies.

A tabletop exercise probing public safety was held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Snyder Auditorium in the college’s Grayson Hall.

Along with emergency officials and others, representatives from state and federal agencies and other colleges turned out for the exercise orchestrated by Virginia Community Colleges Director of Emergency Planning, Safety, and Security Kim Hobert.

WCC President Dr. Dean Sprinkle said the college is committed to providing a safe environment at all its location in Wytheville, Marion and Galax.

The college has a site at the Crossroad Institute in Galax and two off-site locations in Marion, one at the Henderson and the other in the new work force development facility in Marion, just off Interstate 81’s Exit 47.