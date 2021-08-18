Fort Chiswell grad pens novel

During World War II, he worked at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee where the world’s first atomic bomb was developed, although he did not understand that at the time; many of the thousands of workers were kept in the dark about the project. Rose’s father was also unaware that a Russian spy was in his midst and working at the plant; he learned of it after he no longer worked at Oak Ridge.

In addition to his family story, Rose tells the story of a German family during the 1930s.

“It’s kind of a parallel plot about the way Hitler builds Germany and Roosevelt rebuilds the (U.S) economy. Hitler’s Germany looked successful, but he built a war machine instead of helping the people recover,” Rose said, adding that there is a lot of history in the book. He said the idea for the book came to him because he has always been fascinated with Germany, from where many of his ancestors came.

At the end of the book, Rose reveals the connection that binds the two families.

After graduating from FCHS, Rose earned an undergraduate degree and master’s degree in English at Virginia Tech. Afterward, he taught at Old Dominion and then joined the faculty at Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap, where he taught for more than three decades. Today, he is retired and continues to live in Big Stone Gap.