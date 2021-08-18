Fort Chiswell grad pens novel

A Fort Chiswell High School graduate who became a college English professor has written a book about his family, which includes time spent in Wythe County.
“In My Father’s House: From Eden to Infinity,” is a piece of historical fiction written by Van Perry Rose, who chronicles his family during the Great Depression and World War II. A parallel story tells of a family in Germany and follows Adolph Hitler’s rise to power and ultimate demise.
Rose grew up in the area of the Jackson Ferry Shot Tower, graduating from FCHS in 1962. His parents married New Year’s Eve in 1929, the year of the Wall Street Crash.
“The book follows my parents as they worked their way through the Great Depression and World War II, although it is fiction; I call it historical fiction,” Rose said. “It covers their struggles through the Depression; they had some really lean years.”
His father worked on the crew that built Skyline Drive and the Blue Ridge Parkway during the 1930s. The project was part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal public works initiative.
“Like my mother used to say, he dug with a pick in those frozen banks for a dollar a day,” Rose said.
His father also worked farming the land at the orphanage at Foster Falls and for the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.
During World War II, he worked at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee where the world’s first atomic bomb was developed, although he did not understand that at the time; many of the thousands of workers were kept in the dark about the project. Rose’s father was also unaware that a Russian spy was in his midst and working at the plant; he learned of it after he no longer worked at Oak Ridge.
In addition to his family story, Rose tells the story of a German family during the 1930s.
“It’s kind of a parallel plot about the way Hitler builds Germany and Roosevelt rebuilds the (U.S) economy. Hitler’s Germany looked successful, but he built a war machine instead of helping the people recover,” Rose said, adding that there is a lot of history in the book. He said the idea for the book came to him because he has always been fascinated with Germany, from where many of his ancestors came.
At the end of the book, Rose reveals the connection that binds the two families.
After graduating from FCHS, Rose earned an undergraduate degree and master’s degree in English at Virginia Tech. Afterward, he taught at Old Dominion and then joined the faculty at Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap, where he taught for more than three decades. Today, he is retired and continues to live in Big Stone Gap.
Rose said his inspiration for the book title is found in the Bible, John 14:2: In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.
“The novel features houses of my father, several between 1929 and 1948; houses of Hitler’s Germany and Roosevelt’s America; and houses we have in the universe in our physical existence and, after death, in our spiritual existence,” he wrote in an email. “There are many houses (mansions) we inhabit. In the novel’s conclusion, the main character considers life as a cycle through eternity and infinity, based upon that quotation from Jesus.”
“In My Father’s House: From Eden to Infinity,” is available on Amazon for $19.99 (paperback) and $4.99 on Kindle.
