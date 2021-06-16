Summer outreach program brings books to readers

“Books will be exchanged monthly, but facilities also will receive some free books to keep,” she said.

The coordinator has designed reading tree posters to help monitor the children’s progress.

Each child places a sticker on their reading tree when they engage in reading or have someone read to them. The goal is for each participant to fill up the tree with stickers by the conclusion of the outreach program on July 9. Morrell-Lamie will bring each participating facility a gift basket of items, including books, crayons, sidewalk chalk, jump ropes and bubbles.

But that’s not all. The outreach coordinator will deliver frozen treats to children and employees at each participating facility.

“We’ll be turning the transit van into an ice cream truck for the occasion,” she said with a laugh.

All employees at the facilities will be entered in a drawing for a free Kindle.

“If you see me driving the transit van, be sure to honk and wave,” she said.

2021 Tails and Tales Summer Reading Challenge