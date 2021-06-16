Summer outreach program brings books to readers

ABINGDON, Va. — When you can’t come to the library, maybe the library can come to you.
That’s the idea behind a summer outreach program that’s serving as many as 300 children in Washington County.
Pattie Morrell-Lamie, outreach coordinator at Washington County Public Library, said there are many children in child care facilities in the community who don’t have opportunities to participate in the library’s summer reading programs each year.
“So the outreach department is bringing summer reading to them,” said Morrell-Lamie, who is coordinating a pilot program designed to keep these students interested in reading during the summer months.
“Reading literacy is down so much in the summer. This is my way of saying, ‘Let’s keep them reading.’”
As many as 10 day care facilities and one elementary school already have requested to participate in the five-week-long program that’s promoting reading for infants to sixth grade students.
“We even have an adult rest home participating,” said Morrell-Lamie. “We hope to offer this service to more adult facilities next summer.”
Behind the wheel of the library’s transit van, Morrell-Lamie will drive to each facility, making book deliveries each month. Books delivered will be age appropriate and acceptable for the Accelerated Reading program offered in public schools.
“Books will be exchanged monthly, but facilities also will receive some free books to keep,” she said.
The coordinator has designed reading tree posters to help monitor the children’s progress.
Each child places a sticker on their reading tree when they engage in reading or have someone read to them. The goal is for each participant to fill up the tree with stickers by the conclusion of the outreach program on July 9. Morrell-Lamie will bring each participating facility a gift basket of items, including books, crayons, sidewalk chalk, jump ropes and bubbles.
But that’s not all. The outreach coordinator will deliver frozen treats to children and employees at each participating facility.
“We’ll be turning the transit van into an ice cream truck for the occasion,” she said with a laugh.
All employees at the facilities will be entered in a drawing for a free Kindle.
“If you see me driving the transit van, be sure to honk and wave,” she said.
2021 Tails and Tales Summer Reading Challenge
Readers of all ages are invited to participate in the 2021 Summer Reading Challenge hosted by the Washington County Public Library. The reading program kicked off early this month with the theme “Tails and Tales” and will continue through July 16.
Throughout the summer, the main library in Abingdon and all four branches in Glade Spring, Damascus, Mendota and Hayters Gap will offer fun activities including story walks, scavenger hunts and obstacle courses. Storytime-to-Go kits for younger readers and Take-and-Make kits for older readers will be available each week for children to enjoy at home, or kids can attend the library’s outdoor story times and craft sessions at each library branch. Please bring chairs and blankets for outdoor events.
Kiwanis Club of Abingdon is a sponsor of the 2021 Summer Reading Program.
Follow the Washington County Public Library Facebook page for up-to-date summer reading information.
Other summer programs at the library
Library-Palooza takes place at 2 p.m. on June 17 at the Abingdon Farmers Market Pavilion, where Sally Jones will lead a book discussion of the book “Cul-de-Sac War” by local author Melissa Ferguson. The book is available at the library.
Penny Cook will teach participants how to make a suncatcher at 3 p.m. on June 17. Supplies will be provided; registration is required to ensure enough supplies are available. Register by calling 276-676-6233.
A pop-up library will be available from 2 to 4 p.m. on June 17 when participants can get a new library card, browse a selection of books and receive information about the library.
Stop by your local branch of the Washington County Public Library and receive five days’ worth of breakfasts and lunches from Washington County Public Schools. Food will be distributed from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays at Glade Spring Branch; Tuesdays at Damascus Branch; Wednesdays at Hayters Gap Branch; and Thursdays at Mendota Branch. Contact a local branch to learn more.
Other summer activities include interactive story time at 11 a.m. on Fridays at the Abingdon library. Craft programs are held Wednesdays at 2 p.m. Teen Trivia is held Thursdays at 5 p.m. at the main library. Programs are held outside and socially distanced. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket.
For more information about programs at the library, visit www.wcpl.net or contact Aimee Haslam, youth and branch services librarian, at 276-676-6382.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.