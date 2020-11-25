ETSU student teachers fill in as substitutes

One reason is many older substitutes may be at higher risk for complications from COVID-19. Weighing the costs of being exposed to the virus is causing some to think twice about entering the schools.

Like most throughout the country, Washington County Public Schools are experiencing challenges of having enough substitute teachers during the pandemic.

“The need for substitutes has increased in all areas to include teachers, instructional aides, bus drivers and aides, child nutrition staff, school nurses and even clerical support on occasion,” said Brian Ratliff, superintendent of the schools.

“It’s been rather challenging due to the uptick in positive cases in the area and contact tracing, which has led to some mandatory quarantining depending on the circumstances.”

Ratliff said the school system has worked closely with the Virginia Department of Health to consider all scenarios on a case-by-case and day-by-day basis. “Our colleagues in the school division are top shelf and have been most cooperative, professional, and are always willing to put students first.”

Ratliff said his attribution for the need for substitutes during this time is twofold.