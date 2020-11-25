ETSU student teachers fill in as substitutes

EMORY, Va. — A shortage of substitute teachers due to the pandemic has prompted education students at Emory & Henry College students to help fill a need in local classrooms.
Madison McFarlane, a senior at the college, said she is getting some additional teaching experience by substituting at Washington County Public Schools this semester.
“I feel like this is a great time in my life to help out now that I have some experience teaching. It’s also a great opportunity to serve the community,” said the senior, who will graduate after the spring semester in 2021.
In addition to teaching, McFarlane has helped with bus and car ride duties and other needs at the schools.
Emory & Henry senior Aleah Bowers actually quit her job at a local grocery store to help answer the need for substitutes in Washington County schools.
“I’m substituting about four days each week,” said Bowers, who plans to take the jobs through the Christmas holiday. She also hopes to substitute next semester while she is student teaching.
“I’ve been all over Washington County as a substitute. I actually love it. Not only do I get to interact with the students, but I get more experience as a teacher.”
Because of the pandemic, substitute teachers are in high demand these days.
One reason is many older substitutes may be at higher risk for complications from COVID-19. Weighing the costs of being exposed to the virus is causing some to think twice about entering the schools.
Like most throughout the country, Washington County Public Schools are experiencing challenges of having enough substitute teachers during the pandemic.
“The need for substitutes has increased in all areas to include teachers, instructional aides, bus drivers and aides, child nutrition staff, school nurses and even clerical support on occasion,” said Brian Ratliff, superintendent of the schools.
“It’s been rather challenging due to the uptick in positive cases in the area and contact tracing, which has led to some mandatory quarantining depending on the circumstances.”
Ratliff said the school system has worked closely with the Virginia Department of Health to consider all scenarios on a case-by-case and day-by-day basis. “Our colleagues in the school division are top shelf and have been most cooperative, professional, and are always willing to put students first.”
Support Local Journalism
Ratliff said his attribution for the need for substitutes during this time is twofold.
“With the increasing number of positive cases across the country and specifically in our region, we believe that certainly may create additional hesitation to work in public service.
“While, as of this date, the Virginia Department of Health has not confirmed school transmission and associated school outbreaks in Washington County Public Schools, community transmission most assuredly affects the school community in terms of positivity and associated quarantines.”
According to him, the Washington County School Board has allowed schools to establish a consistent substitute teaching position in each school for the balance of the school year.
Ratliff said he is grateful and feels very blessed to live and work in a community at-large that is so supportive and patient.
Sandy Frederick, assistant professor of education at the college, said the department has always encouraged its students to substitute, especially when they get to the end of their coursework for a semester.
“This year is unique, in that Emory & Henry finishes before Thanksgiving, and there are three remaining weeks of school between Thanksgiving and Christmas for the public schools,” she said.
Frederick explained students who are participating in their practicum and student teaching experiences are encouraged to apply for substitute work.
“This gives the students great hands-on experience in the classrooms. They are serving the schools in a way that is very much needed now.”
Anna Kimerer, a graduate music student at the college, has spent fall semester as a student teacher at Rhea Valley Elementary. When her mentor teacher was asked to help take up the slack as a substitute for other teachers in the school, Kimerer’s role changed to substitute teaching for the music teacher.
Part of her job is traveling to individual classrooms where she teaches from a music cart that contains musical instruments and other music supplies for the young students. While teaching lessons, she must make sure students keep safe distances during music time. “We’re not allowed to sing. We just have to adapt during these crazy times,” she said.
Kimerer believes her contributions are helping to keep the doors of the schools open during the pandemic.
“If substitutes are not willing to be here at the school, we’d have to be virtual again. Students would miss socialization time, having hot meals and one-to-one intervention,” she said.
“Some students don’t have that intervention at home.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!