Responders roll up sleeves to receive vaccine

To date there have been 883 cases and eight deaths in the city and 2,850 cases resulting in 43 deaths in Washington County, according to the Virginia Department of Health. More than 62,000 cases and 1,000 deaths have been reported across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia since the pandemic began in March.

Robin Wheeling, a Bristol, Virginia, police officer, also received the vaccination Monday. She too had concerns about a vaccine that just received federal approval a couple weeks ago.

“I was [concerned] at first because it is so new, but we were able to do a Zoom meeting with an expert. Our city manager set that up, and that really helped ease some of our concerns,” Wheeling said.

Some members of the city’s police department previously contracted the virus, but Wheeling said she is more concerned for her mother than herself.

Dealing with the pandemic has meant substantive changes in how officers do their jobs, Wheeling said.