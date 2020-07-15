ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia Highlands Community College announced Monday its first reported COVID-19 case of an individual in a classroom on the Abingdon campus.

College officials received notification of the potential positive case Thursday, which was confirmed positive Friday, according to a news release from the college. Contact was limited July 7 to individuals in a building on campus that was later closed and has since been cleaned.

