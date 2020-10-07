Abingdon-based film 'Cross Purposes' gets distribution deal

ABINGDON, Va. — A small, locally produced film is drawing big attention in the faith -based film industry.
Less than 24 hours after Abingdon film producer David Alford submitted his film “Cross Purposes” for review to Bridgestone Multimedia Group, the multimillion-dollar corporation sent him an email announcing their plans to distribute the faith-based film globally.
“When I contacted them about two weeks ago, I thought I’d get a ‘thanks, but no thanks’ kind of reply.
“Sixteen hours later, I had a contract signed with the company.
“I’m humbled and actually mind-boggled,” said Alford, an actor who created the 39-minute film in 2019 after taking some time away from the Barter Theatre stage to delve into filmmaking.
Many of the actors in the film are former students of Alford, who created the Barter Youth Academy, an innovative theater educational program for youth.
Streaming online
“We signed a five-year exclusive contract with the multimedia group, who will handle all levels of distribution for ‘Cross Purposes’ from streaming services, both internationally and here in the United States, to DVDs and Blu-rays,” he said.
Bridgestone Multimedia Group is a distributor of family-friendly, faith-based films that encourage, inspire and spread a message of hope, according to its website. The company is a $27.5 million-a-year corporation, with content on Netflix, Hulu, Starz and Pureflix, and sells to stores like Walmart and Target.
According to Alford, the company owns Encourage TV, a streaming service for films carried by the company.
“With 305,000 subscribers to Encourage TV, our films may get one-quarter million to one-half millions views in just a month from streaming services and [the] international market.
“But it will take time for people to discover it. Since COVID-19, streaming services are jam-packed with a lot of people streaming from home. Oddly enough, I think it will find audiences faster now than what it would have last year.”
It may be the film’s storyline that’s credited for catching the attention of the filmmakers.
“The story touches people. It’s about our eternal existence, our meaning of being here in life. You don’t have to be the president or an important civic leader to change the world. You just have to do what God puts in front of you every day.
“It’s not about the great big things in life that make your life valuable. It’s not about how much money you have or how successful you’ve become. It’s about what you did for the person sitting across from you at the table or what you said to the person in the car with you.”
A winner from the start
The film has been growing audiences and receiving accolades even before the recent contract with Bridgestone Multimedia Group was signed.
Alford explained that, after the film was completed in 2019, he began applying to film festivals, arts organizations that gather the best undiscovered films and put them in front of audiences.
“There are hundreds and hundreds of film festivals. You find the ones you think best fit your film. The films compete for prizes in their categories,” he said.
This year, 13 of the 15 film festivals to which they applied selected “Cross Purposes” for viewing throughout the country.
Some of the largest Christian film festivals in the country accepted the film. One of the largest was Worldview Christian Film Festival, sponsored by the Kendrick Brothers, the “heroes” of the Christian film industry, according to Alford.
“Surprisingly, they put our film in the feature film category next to the two-hour films.
“We were quite shocked,” Alford said. “Our little short film that was shot one week in August 2019 with an almost nonexistent budget was suddenly in a category with films that had budgets that were 20 to 30 times bigger than ours. We felt intimidated but really honored at the same time.”
After receiving several awards, Alford thought the film had run its course until positive news from Bridgestone Multimedia Group surfaced.
“Now, there’s a whole new life breathed into it.”
Bridgestone Multimedia Group also has requested to see “Found.” — Alford’s new full-length feature film that’s now in postproduction.
During a limited time, “Cross Purposes” can be viewed on Amazon Prime by searching “Cross Purposes 2020.” The film is $1.99 to rent and $5.99 to own.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.
