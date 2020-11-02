Warner talks hemp during Bluefield stop

Bluefield, Va. – U.S. Senator Mark Warner got a close up look at the hemp business Oct. 30.
“Have any of you seen this much hemp before,’ Warner asked the audience as he started a tour of the Bluestone building that is housing a large crop of hemp as it is prepared for market. The company is utilizing the entire plant to make Cannabidiol (CBD) and fiber boards.
Warner saw the equipment and watched the process of drying and curing the plants. They also use it for commercial, private label products. Andy Hrovatic, who works for National Hemp Group told the senator the building would hold 20 acres of hemp and the company would be processing year around.
They also have plants that produce Cannabigerol (CBG) and other chemicals. Neither CBD nor CBG have any qualities that make people high. They are used to treat a variety of diseases and also used in research.
Warner touted the hemp company along with the Back of the Dragon and other businesses in helping southwest Virginia make a comeback. “It has taken longer than it should to legalize hemp.
One of the things I want to do is hear what I can do in Washington to help make this industry successful. Where does this stand in terms of economic growth for the community, what are some of the obstacles,’ Warner said.
He said he was working as a member of the banking committee to help ease solve some of the problems hemp companies may have with banking. He also met with Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to get hemp covered by crop insurance programs.
Warner sponsored a provision in the Farm Bill that removed hemp from the list of controlled substances, allowing Virginia farmers to grow and sell the plant for industrial purposes. Hemp is distinct from marijuana in that it has a miniscule concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and thus no narcotic capability. The plant is estimated to be used in more than 25,000 products spanning agriculture, textiles, recycling, automotive, furniture, food, nutrition, beverages, paper, construction materials, and personal care.
National Hemp Group is headquartered in Russell County and they recently leased the building in the Bluestone Industrial Park in Tazewell. They have 30,000 plants there and workers are stripping, drying and readying them for processing.
