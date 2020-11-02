Warner talks hemp during Bluefield stop

Bluefield, Va. – U.S. Senator Mark Warner got a close up look at the hemp business Oct. 30.

“Have any of you seen this much hemp before,’ Warner asked the audience as he started a tour of the Bluestone building that is housing a large crop of hemp as it is prepared for market. The company is utilizing the entire plant to make Cannabidiol (CBD) and fiber boards.

Warner saw the equipment and watched the process of drying and curing the plants. They also use it for commercial, private label products. Andy Hrovatic, who works for National Hemp Group told the senator the building would hold 20 acres of hemp and the company would be processing year around.

They also have plants that produce Cannabigerol (CBG) and other chemicals. Neither CBD nor CBG have any qualities that make people high. They are used to treat a variety of diseases and also used in research.

Warner touted the hemp company along with the Back of the Dragon and other businesses in helping southwest Virginia make a comeback. “It has taken longer than it should to legalize hemp.